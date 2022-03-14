An upcoming poetry reading at East Tennessee State University will pay tribute to ETSU’s Dr. Jesse Graves, whose first collection of poetry was published a decade ago.
Publishers are releasing a 10th anniversary reissue of “Tennessee Landscape with Blighted Pine,” heralded by the American Poet Ron Rash as “more than an extraordinary first book. These poems have the music, wisdom and singular voice of a talent fully realized … ”
The poetry reading is at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, March 23, at the Reece Museum.
Matthew Wimberley, of Lees-McRae College, will make an appearance, and ETSU’s Dr. Michael Cody will provide music.
Graves is the author of four poetry collections, including “Merciful Days,” and a collection of essays, “Said-Songs: Essays on Poetry and Place.” His work received the James Still Award for Writing about the Appalachian South from the Fellowship of Southern Writers and two Weatherford Awards from Berea College. He teaches at ETSU, where he is poet-in-residence and professor of English.
For disability accommodations, call the ETSU Office of Disability Services at (423) 439-8346.
