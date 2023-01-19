Carter County School Board

Gracie Sims and Wesley Williams showed the Carter County School Board the job they performed on a pedal car while they were students in the Unaka High School paint and body shop.

 By JOHN THOMPSON jthompson@johnsoncitypress.com

ELIZABETHTON — The project to enlarge Hunter Elementary School moved another step closer to reality on Thursday when the Carter County Board of Education voted unanimously to place the plans our for bid.

“I think it is a great move for our students and our system,” Director of Schools Brandon Carpenter said. After the meeting, he told the Johnson City Press that the bids should go out around the end of February or the beginning of March. He said the plans will enlarge the school so that it will serve about 800 students.

