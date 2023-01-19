ELIZABETHTON — The project to enlarge Hunter Elementary School moved another step closer to reality on Thursday when the Carter County Board of Education voted unanimously to place the plans our for bid.
“I think it is a great move for our students and our system,” Director of Schools Brandon Carpenter said. After the meeting, he told the Johnson City Press that the bids should go out around the end of February or the beginning of March. He said the plans will enlarge the school so that it will serve about 800 students.
Keith Bowers Sr. is the board member representing the district that includes Hunter Elementary School. He thanked his fellow board members for their unanimous vote on the project and said the expanded school will include a variety of playing fields and other amenities, such as a band room. Carpenter said, “It will be a very updated facility. I think it will give our kids something to be proud of.”
The board also unanimously approved graduation dates for the end of the semester. Carpenter said the dates will be Friday, May 19, for Cloudland High School and Hampton High School and Saturday, May 20, for Unaka High School and Happy Valley High School.
The board also unanimously approved a memorandum of understanding with the sheriff’s department on school resource officers.
In other matters, the board heard from Gracie Sims and Wesley Williams, students who were in Unaka High School's paint and body workshop about their work on a pedal car that they transformed into a show piece. Their work is featured in Classic Car Roundup.
Sims said they worked for 90 hours over two weeks to do the job. The started with a silver coat of paint, then added glitter. The upholstery for the seat of the pedal car was hand made.