Elizabethton Christmas Parade
Main Street Elizabethton

ELIZABETHTON — It may still be summertime, but preparation for the annual downtown Christmas Parade is already well underway in Elizabethton.

Main Street Elizabethton has announced details of the always anticipated event, including the date and theme. The parade will take place on Saturday, Dec. 10, at 6 p.m.

