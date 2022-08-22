ELIZABETHTON — It may still be summertime, but preparation for the annual downtown Christmas Parade is already well underway in Elizabethton.
Main Street Elizabethton has announced details of the always anticipated event, including the date and theme. The parade will take place on Saturday, Dec. 10, at 6 p.m.
The parade’s theme will be “Silver Bells.” Main Street will honor the Elizabethton Senior Center as the grand marshal.
“Everyone loves Christmas traditions,” Main Street Director Courtney Bean said. “The holiday season brings out that warm, nostalgic feeling where we gather with family and our community. This is why we are especially excited to honor the Elizabethton Senior Center to celebrate this wonderful resource and gathering space for our community.”
Participants in this year’s parade are encouraged to decorate floats to represent classic Christmas songs. “‘Silver Bells’ is about honoring our holiday traditions. Vintage decorations and music are encouraged,” Bean said.
Applications to have a unit in the parade are available on the downtown Elizabethton Facebook page at Facebook.com/downtownelizabethton or by phone at 213-0090. The deadline to apply is Dec. 4.
Everyone is encouraged to come out and to enjoy the parade and to bring silver bells to help spread the holiday cheer throughout the event. Main Street will continue to provide updates on the parade on its Facebook page and through the local media.