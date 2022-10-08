Tasty Restaurant Group is celebrating the establishment of their 400th restaurant with the opening of a new Pizza Hut at 827 W. Walnut St. in Johnson City.
The new location will be giving away 50 FREE medium cheese or pepperoni-topping pizzas to the first 50 vehicles that line up in the Hut Lane drive thru pickup window on Saturday, Oct. 8, starting at 11 a.m., according to a press release.
“We are excited to be located across from ETSU and look forward to serving the students, staff, and community. Giving away free pizzas to the first 50 people is our way of saying ‘thank you’ for welcoming us back to the community,” said Chris Bachelor, regional vice president at Tasty Hut.
The new Pizza Hut restaurant offers delivery or carryout as well as the pickup window. It will be open until midnight Sunday through Thursday and until 1 am on Friday and Saturday.
This location will also accept “iD BUCK$” and offer a selection of pizza, pasta, wings, Cinnabons and more.
Delivery or carryout orders can be placed online at PizzaHut.com, over the phone at 423-794-5020 or through the Pizza Hut mobile app. For more information, visit PizzaHut.com.
