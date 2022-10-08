Local news graphic

The new Pizza Hut location is the 400th restaurant opened by the Tasty Restaurant Group.

 By SARAH OWENS sowens@johnsoncitypress.com

Tasty Restaurant Group is celebrating the establishment of their 400th restaurant with the opening of a new Pizza Hut at 827 W. Walnut St. in Johnson City.

The new location will be giving away 50 FREE medium cheese or pepperoni-topping pizzas to the first 50 vehicles that line up in the Hut Lane drive thru pickup window on Saturday, Oct. 8, starting at 11 a.m., according to a press release.

