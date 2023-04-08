ELIZABETHTON — Norman and Joyce Peters were busy this week getting their home and backyard ready for yet another session of one of the oldest annual competitions in the state of Tennessee.
For two centuries Peters Hollow has carried on the tradition of egg fighting and for about a tenth of that time the event has been held in the Peters’ back yard. Prior to that, it was held for many years next door, at the home of this parents, Buster and Bets Peters.
“It is not as big as it once was. I remember when there were maybe a thousand people who took part,” Norman Peters said. “Congressman Jimmy Quillen even came. People used to park up and down the road. It all began 200 years ago, in 1823 down at the foot of the hill.”
Peters said the egg fight has been fought at various places up and down Peters Hollow during the past two centuries, and still returns to the bottom of the hill to take shelter in the Stoney Creek Fire Station when bad weather comes. Tradition has it that it started when the farmers in Peters Hollow got into an argument with farmers in Rome Hollow over whose hens laid eggs with the hardest shells.
The egg fight was started to determine the matter, but it has continued every Easter since that time. The way the fights work is that a contestant uses his or her hard-boiled egg to tap the egg of another contestant. When a crack forms on the shell of one of the eggs, that egg is turned over and the other end is tapped. When both ends of an egg is cracked, that egg is eliminated from the competition. The adult contest allows participants to use six dozen eggs in the contest. The winner is the person who still has an uncracked egg when all other candidates have none left.
“When I was a boy, the egg fights were down at the foot, but then it came up to my parents front yard,” Peters said. “I was able to buy those fields behind my house and that has been where the egg fights have been held ever since, there is a lot more room.” There is also room for a lot of cars to park in the field next to the egg fight.
Another thing that has changed over the years is that people from other counties have begun competing. Peters said that there was a time when it was mostly people from Peters Hollow competing. “Now there are people from Unicoi and Greene counties,” Peters said.
Everyone who wants to compete is welcome, Peters said. Things will get started around 1:30 p.m. on Easter. There are four contests. The first is for the youngest children, from newborns to 3-year-olds. They compete with one dozen eggs. The second contest is for children aged 4-6. They also compete with one dozen eggs. The third contest is for children aged 7-12. They compete with two dozen eggs.
After the children complete their contests, adults and young people 13 and older get going. They sit in a ring. Their place in the ring is determined by drawing numbers from a hat, so fate will determine who has to sit next to those contestants who have historically had the hardest eggs. Then the tapping begins, closely observed by several judges who circulate through the ring. There are trophies for first and second place finishers in each contest, but the real prize is to be listed among the champions of a contest that goes back to the time when James Monroe was the president.