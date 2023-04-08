Peters Hollow Egg Fight

Joyce and Norman Peters prepare to fight one of the eggs they have prepared for the annual Peters Hollow Egg Fight, held annually on Easter in their back yard.

 JOHN THOMPSON/Johnson City Press

ELIZABETHTON — Norman and Joyce Peters were busy this week getting their home and backyard ready for yet another session of one of the oldest annual competitions in the state of Tennessee.

For two centuries Peters Hollow has carried on the tradition of egg fighting and for about a tenth of that time the event has been held in the Peters’ back yard. Prior to that, it was held for many years next door, at the home of this parents, Buster and Bets Peters.

