ELIZABETHTON — Testimony began Tuesday morning in the first-degree murder trial of Paul Morgan Beard, who is accused in the death of his 4-month-old daughter, Kenlyn, in September 2019. Beard told responders he dropped the baby while he was holding it, saying the baby’s 2-year-old half sister had been trying to climb up his legs at the time.
The prosecutors in the trial are Assistant District Attorney Matthew Roark and Assistant District Attorney Dennis Brooks. During the opening statement of the trial, they told the jury that Kenlyn died of “non-accidental trauma with blunt force trauma to the head. The manner of death was homicide.”
Julie Canter was the attorney for the defense. In her opening statement to the jury, she said “Paul Beard was not the only person who had control over Kenlyn.” She said that while the state “has a laser focus on Paul Beard, it is not that simple.” She said she will present a bigger picture.
For most of the morning, the jury heard testimony from the baby’s mother, Diana Buck. She said Beard was her boyfriend at the time, but their relationship was troubled. She objected to Beard’s drinking and said he had mood swings where he exhibited frustration and anger. She said at the time of the fatal injury to her daughter, she was living with Beard at a house at 113 East H St. Along with their daughter, they were also raising Buck’s 2-year-old daughter from a previous marriage.
Buck was working full time as the assistant manager of the deli at the Ingles in Jonesborough at the time. Beard also had a full-time job and the couple relied on baby sitters and Buck’s mother, Darlene Buck, to care for the children when both were working.
Buck said she left for work on Sept. 12, 2019, around 5:15 a.m. in order to clock in at the Ingles at 5:59 a.m. She was supposed to get off work at 3:30 p.m., but was going to work overtime to make banana pudding for an order. She received a phone call from Beard in which he told her he needed to leave work. He said he had dropped Kenlyn and they were going to the Johnson City Medical Center. Buck clocked out and rushed to the hospital.
She said that when she arrived at the hospital, “I walked into her room, and she was lying on the bed, hooked up to monitors, and I watched them prepare to transport her by helicopter.” She said she was told that Kenlyn’s condition was so serious that she was being sent to Knoxville for more intensive care. “There was no body movement. Her eyes were closed. She had a breathing tube.”
Kenlyn was admitted to East Tennessee Children’s Hospital, where she was placed on life support. After a few days when there was no improvement, Buck said she was told that if her daughter woke up she would be paralyzed from the waist down and couldn't feed herself. When there was still no improvement, the doctors talked to her about taking the baby off life support. When that was done, Buck said she held her daughter in her arms. “I wanted her to feel comfort. She fought hard.” She said she opened her child’s closed eyes and at that time “she drew the last breath she ever took.”
The couple broke up right after the death.
In the afternoon, the jury heard from Diana Buck’s mother, Darlene Buck. She testified that she frequently cared for and visited the family, and she said that in the days just before Sept. 12, “I did not see anything about Kenlyn that was alarming." She said the baby had trouble with its formula and often spit it up. She also described an apparent cold that led to a trip to the emergency room, where it was found the child had an upper respiratory infection, and the onset of pnuemonia.
The first responders to the emergency also testified in the afternoon. Sgt. Curtis Bullock of the Elizabethton Police Department testified that he has had emergency medical training and he could tell that “there was something seriously wrong” with the baby, that he said was unresponsive. He said her eyes were open, but there was no response. When he lifted her arm and released it, they had just fell straight back down.
Patrick White, who was a captain and watch commander of the police responders said he recognized that both members of the ambulance from the Carter County Rescue Squad needed to be in the back with the baby, so for the second time in his law enforcement career he drove the ambulance to the hospital.
Capt. Brian Tanner of the Carter County Rescue Squad provided more details on the condition of the child before it reached the hospital. He said the child was in as severe a case as there was short of cardiac arrest.
The second day of the trial will be tomorrow in the Carter County Criminal Court Room.