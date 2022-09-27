ELIZABETHTON — Testimony began Tuesday morning in the first-degree murder trial of Paul Morgan Beard, who is accused in the death of his 4-month-old daughter, Kenlyn, in September 2019. Beard told responders he dropped the baby while he was holding it, saying the baby’s 2-year-old half sister had been trying to climb up his legs at the time.

The prosecutors in the trial are Assistant District Attorney Matthew Roark and Assistant District Attorney Dennis Brooks. During the opening statement of the trial, they told the jury that Kenlyn died of “non-accidental trauma with blunt force trauma to the head. The manner of death was homicide.”

John Thompson

