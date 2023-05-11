ELIZABETHTON — A spirit of cooperation between city, county, state and federal governments, an off-road bicycle association, a group of Eagle Scouts, and a Christian youth camp is producing something special on a mountain overlooking the town of Hampton. All of these various interests are busy expanding the network of trails in the Hampton Watershed Bike and Hiking Trail.
This cooperative effort will be celebrated in a few weeks, when a ceremony will be held to celebrate both the grand opening of Phase I of the trail expansion and the ground breaking of phase II of the work being done by Contour Trail Design of Knoxville. Phase I added 2.7 miles to the existing trail system, at an elevation ranging from 1,940 feet to 2,420 feet. The project was paid for with a $75,000 grant from the Carter County Parks and Recreation Committee. It was developed on 238 acres of property owned by the city of Elizabethton, which the city acquired several years ago, not for the purpose of building a network of bike trails but to protect the city’s principal water source. The Hampton Spring provides more than half the city’s water. The city bought the property to prevent the development of the watershed, but Johann Coetzee, who was over the water department at the time saw a bicycle and and hiking trail as a compatible use for the property.
But the trail system predated the acquisition of the property. Eagle Scouts originally developed the trail system more than 15 years ago. After the Eagle Scouts built it, it was maintained for the past 15 years by volunteers, including groups from the Southern Off-Road Bicycle Association (SORBA) and Hampton Bike Shop. Wes Bradley of SORBA said volunteers even recently built a new bike trail called The Stemwinder. After all that nurturing, the trail system is growing, expanding beyond the borders of the city property. Doe River Gorge Ministries agreed to a 5-year lease to the city of a 52.75 acre parcel adjoining the watershed property, with an automatic renewal for another five years, unless there is action to end the lease. The rent is zero.
That helps to get things ready for the next phase of the expansion. But now there is more being planned for the evolving park. Wes Bradley of Southern-Off Road Bicycle Association said there is going to be a skills park and a pump track built at the facility. Funding is coming from the state, thanks to Gov. Bill Lee including $6.3 million in his proposed state budget for the Tweetsie Trail extension to Hampton and the expansion and improvements for the Hampton Watershed Bike and Hiking Trail.
Even with the additional acreage provided by Doe River Gorge Ministries, there is one final piece to literally crown the whole park. That is the summit the watershed, the very top of Cedar Mountain. That belongs to a third landowner, Cherokee National Forest. The Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department, SORBA, and other citizens seek the support of the United States Forest Service to provide the apex for the trail network.
Another department of the city of Elizabethton has also become part of the effort. Jonathan Pleasant and Elizabethton Water Resources. That department recently reworked the parking lot at the trailhead to meet the future demand when the trails are completed.
Bradley said the skills track and pump track will be another attraction. He said it will include unique features, such as an overpass and tunnel figure-eight design that has only one similar track in world.
Another attraction for the park is that the $6.3 million grant coming from the state includes the expansion of the Tweetsie Trail into Hampton. That will enable bikers using the Hampton Watershed Bike and Hiking Trail system to then get on the Tweetsie Trail and ride iet all the way to Johnson City and on to that city’s Tannery Knobs Bike Park.