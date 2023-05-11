ELIZABETHTON — A spirit of cooperation between city, county, state and federal governments, an off-road bicycle association, a group of Eagle Scouts, and a Christian youth camp is producing something special on a mountain overlooking the town of Hampton. All of these various interests are busy expanding the network of trails in the Hampton Watershed Bike and Hiking Trail.

This cooperative effort will be celebrated in a few weeks, when a ceremony will be held to celebrate both the grand opening of Phase I of the trail expansion and the ground breaking of phase II of the work being done by Contour Trail Design of Knoxville. Phase I added 2.7 miles to the existing trail system, at an elevation ranging from 1,940 feet to 2,420 feet. The project was paid for with a $75,000 grant from the Carter County Parks and Recreation Committee. It was developed on 238 acres of property owned by the city of Elizabethton, which the city acquired several years ago, not for the purpose of building a network of bike trails but to protect the city’s principal water source. The Hampton Spring provides more than half the city’s water. The city bought the property to prevent the development of the watershed, but Johann Coetzee, who was over the water department at the time saw a bicycle and and hiking trail as a compatible use for the property.

