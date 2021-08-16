BLOUNTVILLE — The parole hearing for Mike Locke’s killer is officially continued to February, after a decision Aug. 11 by four members of the Tennessee Parole Board.
According to a copy of the decision obtained on Monday by the Times News under a Freedom of Information Act request, the decision to “continue the hearing for further evaluation” was unanimous among the four parole board members who considered James D. Hamm Jr.’s request for early release earlier this month.
In 2016, a jury found Hamm guilty of multiple charges, including vehicular homicide while intoxicated, in the 2014 hit-and-run death of Locke, a former state representative and well-known Kingsport businessman.
Hamm, now 51, was sentenced to 14 years in prison.
On Aug. 5 he came up for parole for the third time. Hamm, incarcerated at the Tennessee Department of Correction’s Northwest Correction Complex, participated via video from West Tennessee. His release date, if he serves his whole sentence, is June 8, 2025.
Locke’s widow, Debbie, and brother, David, were among a dozen people who showed up for Hamm’s Aug. 5 parole hearing to voice opposition to his early release. Debbie Locke presented a petition bearing more than 7,100 signatures asking the parole board not to release Hamm, and she read a victim’s impact statement.
This “continuance” decision means the Locke family and their supporters will essentially be on hold for six months and go through the parole hearing process again in February.
Debbie Locke said she will again be there to fight for justice for her late husband, and to hopefully help prevent another family from going through the pain and suffering she and her family have endured.
The Tennessee Board of Parole has seven members. But in some cases, including this one, not all members participate in a hearing or in making a decision about an inmate’s request for parole. And it is not unusual for only one parole board member to participate in the hearing and then make a recommendation to the other members who will vote on the request.
The only parole board member to participate in Hamm’s hearing on Aug. 5 was Gary Faulcon. His recommendation caught Locke’s family and friends by surprise. It wasn’t to grant or deny Hamm’s parole. Instead, Faulcon said he would recommend continuing the hearing until February, with stipulations Hamm would undergo evaluation by an alcohol and drug counselor to determine his risk for future substance abuse — and that Hamm will be randomly tested for drugs at least four times between now and February.
On Aug. 11, all three of Faulcon’s fellow parole board members reviewing Hamm’s hearing voted to adopt that recommendation. The others are: Zane Duncan (of Knoxville); Parole Board Chairman Richard Montgomery (from Sevier County, and chairman since 2013); and Barrett Rich (from Fayette County). Faulcon, a Tennessee native, served as a member of the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department for 25 years.
The Board of Parole Action Sheet listing their votes, decision, conditions/reasons, comments, and future action, includes a “review date” of Feb. 1, 2022.
A spokesman for the Board of Parole, however, said February is the only firm part of that date and the specific day will be determined a month or so before the hearing.