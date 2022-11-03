featured Parks and Rec to hold public forums on naming the entrance road to Winged Deer Park CONTRIBUTED Johnson City Press Nov 3, 2022 10 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Johnson City’s Parks and Recreation Department will hold two public forums to consider names for the entrance road to the athletic complex expansion at Winged Deer Park.The forums will be held in the boardroom at the Administrative Office at Winged Deer Park, 4137 Bristol Highway, on Nov. 8 at 5:30 p.m. and Nov. 29 at noon.The names to be considered were selected from the qualifying proposals submitted Sept. 23 through Oct. 21:• Soaring Eagle Way.• Tournament Drive.• Champions Lane.• Home Run Drive. Sign up to Johnson City Press Today! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Johnson City Press Today Breaking News Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food Lunch Specials Arts & Entertainment Weekend Events Sports • Fastball Drive or Lane.• Slider Lane.• Rise Ball Drive or Lane.• Triple Play Drive.• Base Hit Drive or Lane.• Arney Drive.For more information, contact Missy Hollifield at (423) 283-5815 or mhollifield@johnsoncitytn.org.Try the Johnson City Press app today. Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Lane Drive Road Baseball Highway Sport Forum Winged Deer Park Recreation Department Entrance Linguistics Johnson City Press Follow Johnson City Press Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you ON AIR