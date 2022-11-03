Johnson City logo

Johnson City’s Parks and Recreation Department will hold two public forums to consider names for the entrance road to the athletic complex expansion at Winged Deer Park.

The forums will be held in the boardroom at the Administrative Office at Winged Deer Park, 4137 Bristol Highway, on Nov. 8 at 5:30 p.m. and Nov. 29 at noon.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video