The parents of Summer Wells will appear on two episodes of the "Dr. Phil" television show next week, according to reports by multiple CBS affiliates across East Tennessee.
Wells has been missing since June 15 and was last reported seen at her family's home on Ben Hill Road in the Beech Creek community of Hawkins County. It has a Rogersville address but is much closer to Kingsport, near the Sullivan County line.
The "Dr. Phil" show is produced and distributed by the CBS television network, and the program airs locally on WJHL.
According to that and other CBS stations, Summer's parents, Candus Bly and Don Wells, will appear on "Dr. Phil" on Nov. 11 and 12.
On the website findsummerwells.com, which states it is the official website approved by the Wells family, a post two days ago noted the family did not yet know an air date for the show they taped last month, still are not allowed to talk about the show, but had received permission from the show to share a short video clip of the upcoming broadcasts.
"Yes, it is strange to see yourselves on television," the post reads. "We are all waiting together for when it will be shown. We still are not allowed to talk about it. Thank You Everyone who is helping us find our Daughter Summer Moon-Utah Wells. Love and Prayers DonCandus"
The website shared this link: https://youtu.be/aiBDsZ64hQw .
Summer disappeared after reportedly going into her home around 6:30 p.m. on June 15 after helping her grandmother in the garden. A massive search for weeks turned up nothing in the rugged area surrounding her home. Her parents have said they believe their daughter was abducted.
Summerweighs 40 pounds and has blond hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing gray pants and a pink shirt and possibly no shoes.
There's a $58,000 reward for information leading to Summer Wells.
The case was featured on a segment of "In Pursuit with John Walsh" on Sept. 29, apparently with no results. Investigators are looking for a vehicle reported in the area at the time of Summer's disappearance, a late 1990s maroon or red Toyota Tacoma with a full bed ladder rack and white buckets in the truck bed.
Anyone who has seen Summer or has information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office at 423-272-7121 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.
