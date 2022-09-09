BRISTOL, Tennessee — When visualizing what makes the historic downtown area of Bristol, Tennessee/Virginia memorable, one of the images that first comes to mind is the vintage Art Deco marquis that announces the presence of Paramount Center for the Arts. The sign has been a constant in the city since the early 1930s. The current marquis is a replica, restored in the 1950s when the original was deemed to be deteriorated beyond repair.
In May of 2014, the sign was converted to LED lamping through a partnership with Lighthouse Supply Company in Bristol, Virginia. With the sign again in need of repairs, the board of Paramount desired to maintain the historic integrity of the marquis while looking to additional technological advancements that would improve the function and cost of operations. They turned again to Todd Peak, president of Lighthouse Supply Company, to assist them in the endeavor.
Peak determined that repairs were needed on both the mechanical and electronic workings of the sign. He composed a team that completed repairs and replaced 1,968 LED bulbs. Additionally, Peak put an annual service agreement together for the Paramount Center to ensure that the sign will continue to shine as a beacon in downtown Bristol for years to come.
“Lighthouse Supply is honored to partner with Paramount Center for the Arts,” Peak said. “Bristol is such a special place, and we want to do everything we can to ensure its continued success and growth. We are blessed to live and work in such a wonderful community.”
“Our goal was to have the sign functioning properly in time to welcome the thousands of visitors expected this weekend for the Rhythm & Roots Festival. We are pleased to have met that goal.”