ELIZABETHTON — The Cherokee Heritage Day, which will take place on Saturday at Sycamore Shoals State Historic Area, will include a panel discussion titled “Contemporary Cherokee Life.”
The panel will feature Tyra Maney, an enrolled member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, who serves as the reigning Miss Cherokee. Her platform is cultural revitalization with a focus on women and gender roles. Maney is a senior at Kennesaw State University and works at the Museum of the Cherokee Indian as a graphic designer.
Also on the panel will be Lilyan Wright, who lives on the Qualla Boundary. She was born and raised there. “During my adulthood, I fell deeper in love with my traditions and devoted my career to preservation of the Cherokee tribe in culture, history, and community, ” Wright said.
The panel discussion will take place in the auditorium of the visitors center, from 4:15 to 5 p.m. The discussion will wrap up Cherokee Heritage Day at Sycamore Shoals, which begins at 10 a.m. and ends at 5 p.m.
Guests will also enjoy seeing the Tsalagi Dancers present traditional Cherokee dances, learn some words and phrases in the Cherokee language, and test their knowledge of Cherokee history and culture in a game show atmosphere. The day also includes flute music, storytelling, lectures, and children’s activities, along with many highly talented craftspeople will be demonstrating their skills. Guests will be able to watch and learn as wood carving, beadwork, finger weaving, pottery and many other works of art are created on site. These rare and beautiful pieces of handmade, traditional arts and crafts will be available for purchase.
Admission to Cherokee Heritage Day is $8 for adults; $3 for ages 7 to 17; and 6 and under are admitted free. Friends of Sycamore Shoals will have concessions and drinks available also.