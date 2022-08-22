ELIZABETHTON — The Cherokee Heritage Day, which will take place on Saturday at Sycamore Shoals State Historic Area, will include a panel discussion titled “Contemporary Cherokee Life.”

The panel will feature Tyra Maney, an enrolled member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, who serves as the reigning Miss Cherokee. Her platform is cultural revitalization with a focus on women and gender roles. Maney is a senior at Kennesaw State University and works at the Museum of the Cherokee Indian as a graphic designer.

