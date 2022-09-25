Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park

Historical re-enactor Lisa Bennett portrays Mary Patton during a program Saturday at Sycamore Shoals State Historic Area that showed visitors how black powder was made in the 18th century.

 JOHN THOMPSON/Johnson City Press

ELIZABETHTON — The annual crossing of the Watauga River by historical renactors who are depicting Overmountain Men will take place at 2 p.m. Sunday at Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park.

The event commemorates the crossing of the river on Sept. 25, 1780, by 400 Virginia militiamen who rode in from Abingdon, Va., to be a part of the Gathering of the Overmountain Men at Sycamore Shoals on that day.

John Thompson covers Carter and Johnson counties for the Johnson City Press since 1998. He grew up in Washington County and graduated from University High and East Tennessee State University

