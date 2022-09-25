ELIZABETHTON — The annual crossing of the Watauga River by historical renactors who are depicting Overmountain Men will take place at 2 p.m. Sunday at Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park.
The event commemorates the crossing of the river on Sept. 25, 1780, by 400 Virginia militiamen who rode in from Abingdon, Va., to be a part of the Gathering of the Overmountain Men at Sycamore Shoals on that day.
There were several reenactors who were at the park Saturday to help tell the story of that historic march that went over the Blue Ridge and into the Carolinas in pursuit of British Major Patrick Ferguson and his force of British loyalists.
They met on top of Kings Mountain in South Carolina on Oct. 7, 1780, in a battle that has been described as a turning point of the Revolutionary War that turned the Army of Gen. George Cornwallis toward Yorktown and surrender a year later.
There were also many visitors to the park Saturday, who came to watch the reenactors and learn more about the Gathering of the Overmountain Men and this episode in American history.
There to tell the story were reenactors like Lisa Bennett, who portrayed Mary Patton, who had been born in Britain in 1751 as Mary McKeehan. She told the audience that she had been apprenticed to her father as a black powder manufacturer. She said the McKeehans’ decided to migrate to America rather than risk falling into debt and possible indentured servitude. She said they settled in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, where she was fortunate enough to meet the man she would soon marry, John Patton, a fellow black powder maker.
The couple moved from Pennsylvania to the Watauga Settlements. A friend they had made in Pennsylvania, Andrew Taylor, helped them start a black powder mill in what is now known as Powder Branch in Happy Valley.
Mary told the audience about the labor-intensive and extremely dangerous work of making black powder. Nevertheless, she told the audience that she succeeded in a world where women had no rights of their own. Despite this difficulty, she would make trips with large quantities of black powder from the Watauga Settlements to Charleston, S.C. and safely return with the money from the sale. She said she invested the money in land.
Mary Patton is known to history because she provided 500 pounds of black powder to the Overmountain Men for their march against Ferguson. She told the audience that to make the 500 pounds of black powder required her to collect 7,240 pounds of bat manure from the caves on her property.
The Overmountain Men will remember Mary Patton this week and remember the crossing of the Watauga by crossing the river once again at 2 p.m. today.