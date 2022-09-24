John Moss (left) and Chris Hammett are historical re-enactors from Spartanburg County, S.C., who have come to join with many other re-enactors to once again recreate the Gathering of Overmountain Men at Sycamore Shoals on Sept. 25, 1780. The two men will participate with the annual crossing of the Watauga River on Sunday. They will not be able to take the whole march to Kings Mountain because they have committed to another re-enactment next week at Walnut Grove Plantation in Roebuck, South Carolina.
ELIZABETHTON — The annual re-enactment of the gathering of the Overmountain Men is taking place this weekend at Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park.
This event has been taking place since before the start of the American Bicentennial. In 1975, three boy scouts were among those who completed the first re-enactment of the Overmountain march (approximately 214 miles in one direction) from Elizabethton to Kings Mountain, S.C. They were met there by then Vice President Nelson Rockefeller at Kings Mountain National Military Park.
It was the start of a movement that led to the creation of the Overmountain Victory Trial National Victory Trail, a part of the National Park Service that stretches 330 miles through four states (Virginia, Tennessee, North Carolina, and South Carolina). The highlight of the year for this trail and its associated Overmountain Victory Trail Association is the annual retracing of the march taken by the Overmountain Men and other militia who would win the Battle of Kings Mountain on Oct. 7, 1780.
The result of the battle were seen as significant by many scholars, including two presidents of the United States. Theodore Roosevelt wrote about Kings Mountain in his book “The Winning of the West”: “This brilliant victory marked the turning point of the American Revolution.” Thomas Jefferson called it “The turn of the tide of success.”
Every year historical re-enactors from many states retrace the march, reaching each day’s campsite from its start at the Abingdon Muster Grounds in Abingdon, Virginia. The Virginia militiamen under the command of Col. William Campbell reached the north bank of the Watauga River on Sept. 25, and crossed the river to combine forces with Overmountain Men already gathered at Sycamore Shoals.
The next day, Sept. 26, they began their morning with a fiery sermon by Presbyterian clergyman Samuel Doak. The Overmountain Men then marched to Shelving Rock in the modern village of Roan Mountain. The following day, they climbed to a mile high in elevation at Yellow Mountain Gap, where they crossed into North Carolina to join with militia in both Carolinas.
In keeping with the itinerary of the Overmountain Men, the crossing of the Watauga will take place on Sunday, Sept. 25 at 2 p.m. Many historical re-enactors make the crossing every Sept. 25. Because it falls on a weekend this year, there will probably be more re-enactors crossing this year.
John Moss and Chris Hammett are two re-enactors who will be making their first crossing of the Watauga this year. The two men are from Spartanburg County, S.C. and both have been re-enactors for many years. Naturally, most of their re-enactments are on the Revolutionary War landmarks in South Carolina. The scene of many bloody internecine battles in the last two years of the Revolutionary War. But Moss and Hammett have performed many times as re-enactors at Sycamore Shoals. Its just that the men were never able to make it to a Watauga River crossing because they could not take off during the week days.
The men were among the first re-enactors to arrive at Sycamore Shoals on Friday morning and were looking forward to spending the weekend with local re-enactors and those from the Overmountain Victory Trails Association.
While the river crossing is the climax, there are many other activities offered during the weekend to educate the public.
Those events on Saturday include the “Every Seventh Man” presentation at noon. Oral tradition says that the Overmountain Men left behind one man in seven to guard the settlements as they began their march to met the British loyalist force.
Another presentation, titled “Keep Your Powder Dry” will take place at 1 p.m. Historic interpreter Lisa Bennett will tell the story of Mary Patton, who manufactured the gunpowder carried by the Overmountain Men on their march and stored it from the rains at Shelving Rock in Roan Mountain.
At 3 p.m., Sycamore Shoals Museum Curator Chad Bogart will lead an interpretive walk along the park trails as he recounts the story of the Overmountain Men and the campaign to Kings Mountain. The tour will start at Fort Watauga.