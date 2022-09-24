Sycamore Shoals Park

John Moss (left) and Chris Hammett are historical re-enactors from Spartanburg County, S.C., who have come to join with many other re-enactors to once again recreate the Gathering of Overmountain Men at Sycamore Shoals on Sept. 25, 1780. The two men will participate with the annual crossing of the Watauga River on Sunday. They will not be able to take the whole march to Kings Mountain because they have committed to another re-enactment next week at Walnut Grove Plantation in Roebuck, South Carolina.

 By JOHN THOMPSON jthompson@johnsoncitypress.com

ELIZABETHTON — The annual re-enactment of the gathering of the Overmountain Men is taking place this weekend at Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park.

This event has been taking place since before the start of the American Bicentennial. In 1975, three boy scouts were among those who completed the first re-enactment of the Overmountain march (approximately 214 miles in one direction) from Elizabethton to Kings Mountain, S.C. They were met there by then Vice President Nelson Rockefeller at Kings Mountain National Military Park.

John Thompson covers Carter and Johnson counties for the Johnson City Press since 1998. He grew up in Washington County and graduated from University High and East Tennessee State University

