ELIZABETHTON — Dozens of historical reenactors crossed the Watauga River at 2 p.m. Sunday as a large group of spectators welcomed them to the southern bank of the river and to Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park.
It was the annual commemoration of the crossing made by 400 Virginia militia commanded by Col. William Campbell on Sept. 25, 1780, to join forces with other Overmountain Men at Sycamore Shoals. The combined forces would then march together to the Battle of Kings Mountain on Oct. 7, 1780.
The reenactors have been commemorating by wading across the Watauga every Sept. 25. Both men and women make the uncomfortable trek across the cold river. They are dressed in recreations of the 18th century clothing, making it especially difficult for women who have to fight against the current in their wide skirts.
As they reach the far shore, another reenactor calls out to them and welcomes them to Sycamore Shoals. The newcomers form a firing line and fire a volley into the air in salute.
For many of the reenactors, this is something they do every Sept. 25. For others, this is something they have long heard about and finally got the chance to participate in it. For many spectators on the shore, this is a chance to take photographs of a ceremony that has become iconic with not only Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park but also with the Overmountain Victory National Historic Trail.
Some of those who make the trip every year have also become well known. Chad Bogart, museum curator at the park, always leads the crossing as Col. Campbell. Because he has made so many crossings, he is quite familiar with the river bottom in this section of the Watauga and is a leader in the crossing in a practical sense as much as a reenactment sense.
Another experienced crosser does not look the part. Pearl Taylor is only 9 years old and a student at Holston Elementary School, but she has not only made several crossings, but has become known for enjoying the trips through the icy cold water so much that she usually dips under the surface a half dozen times or so each trip.
Just like the Overmountain Men in 1780, the reenactors won’t stay long at Sycamore Shoals. Monday’s schedule calls for the Overmountain Men to hear a fiery sermon by a reenactor portraying Presbyterian Minister Samuel Doak. Theodore Roosevelt eloquently described this scene in his book “The Winning of the West”: “Leaning on their long rifles, they stood in rings round the black-frocked minister, a grim and wild congregation, who listened in silence to his words of burning zeal as he called on them to stand stoutly in battle and to smite their foes with the sword of the Lord and of Gideon.”
Like the Overmountain Men, the reenactors will end their day in the village of Roan Mountain, where they will be hosted by the Roan Mountain Citizens Club. The next day, the Overmountain Men climb to their highest point on the trip, Yellow Mountain Gap, where they head into the Carolinas, where in 1780 they had the chance to play a memorable role in the winning of a nation.