ELIZABETHTON — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation reported it is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Friday morning in the 100 block of Woodland Heights Road in Elizabethton.
The TBI news release reported that the Carter County Sheriff’s Office received a call around 7:30 a.m. with a complaint that a man was threatening residents with a gun in the neighborhood. Upon arrival, a Carter County deputy encountered the man. During the encounter, the man reportedly raised his gun and advanced on the deputy. The deputy fired shots, striking the man. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The deputy was not injured.
The TBI began its investigation at the request of 1st District Attorney General Ken Baldwin. The news release said “TBI agents are working independently to determine the series of events leading to the shooting, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews. Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the district attorney general for his further review and consideration.
The names of the officer and deceased man have not been released.