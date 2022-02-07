The Unicoi County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a Monday death as a homicide after a body was removed from the Nolichucky Gorge Campgrounds, according to Sheriff Mike Hensley.
Hensley said the department received a call around 9 a.m. that gave them reason to believe someone had been killed. Hensley said a body was removed from the property Monday afternoon and a suspect had been detained.
“We had reason to believe that someone had committed a murder and we do have that person detained,” Hensley said.
Hensley said the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s forensic team was on the scene to help with the investigation.
“It’s a very fluid investigation,” Hensley said.
The identities of the victim and the suspect had not been released as of Monday night.