Officials with the 2022 Appalachian Fair announced the entertainment lineup for the event on Monday.
The theme of the 96th annual Appalachian Fair is “Acres of Fun.” The fair will run from Aug. 22-27 and feature live music on the main stage every night beginning at 8.
Country music artist Walker Hayes will kick off the entertainment on Aug. 22.
Hayes is known for his song “Fancy Like,” which reached No. 1 on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart and went viral on Tiktok, as well as songs like “AA,” “U Gurl” and “You Broke Up With Me.”
On Friday, country music group Shenandoah will perform some of their most popular songs such as “I Want To Be Loved Like That,” “Sunday In The South” and “The Moon Over Georgia” on the main stage.
Other musical groups performing at the fair throughout the week include Russell Dickerson, Carly Pearce, We Are Messengers and Dailey and Vincent.
“Walker has done very well in country music and on the Tiktok and we’re real excited to have Walker here,” fair manager Phil Booher said. “We feel like we have a great lineup all week.”
In addition to music, the fair will also feature a new ride and QR codes in the parking lot that will allow attendees to purchase tickets online to avoid the ticket line. The fair will also feature a new area dedicated to agriculture in the recently renovated Building Four.
“We’re going to have what we call Appy’s Farm there,” Booher said. “It will be for any age but mostly for young kids to come in and learn about agriculture. We’ll have several different things going on in there — a corn maze, we’ll have different farm setups, and then we’ll also have part of the building set up as a place to sit down and rest and have some relaxation and eat if you need to.”
Tickets for the fair will go on sale July 14 at noon. General admission tickets are $10 with children 11 and under admitted free when accompanied by an adult. A three-day general admission season pass will be $25 and a six-day general admission season pass will be $50.
The James H. Drew Exposition will offer midway rides each day. Prices are $20 for unlimited rides on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday and $25 on Friday. From 10-11 a.m. on Saturday, all rides will be free. After 11 a.m., unlimited rides will be $30 on Saturday.
To purchase tickets or for more information, visit www.appalachianfair.com or call (423) 477-3211.