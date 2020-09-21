Official says COVID-19 protocol working in Johnson City schools

Johnson City Schools officials are continuing to monitor COVID-19 in schools weeks after students returned to in-person learning on Aug. 31.
According to the district’s COVID-19 dashboard, there were 80 total students in quarantine, 10 in isolation, 68 students pending results, 12 staff members in quarantine, one staff member in isolation, and two currently pending test results as of Monday.
Students and staff in quarantine are defined as those who have had contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19 and must remain home until cleared to return to school. Isolation is required for someone who tests positive and needs to wait until being cleared to return.
Of the students in quarantine, there were 13 at Science Hill High School, eight at Liberty Bell, nine at Indian Trail Intermediate School, four at Cherokee Elementary, eight at Fairmont Elementary, two at Lake Ridge Elementary, 19 at Mountain View Elementary, two at North Side Elementary and 15 at South Side Elementary.
There were four students in isolation at Science Hill, two students at Liberty Bell and Mountain View, and one at Woodland and Indian Trail. Of the 68 students pending results, three were at Science Hill, 12 at Liberty Bell, 11 at Indian Trail, three at Cherokee, seven at Fairmont, three at Lake Ridge, two at Mountain View, 10 at North Side, six at South Side, eight at Towne Acres and three at Woodland.
The district recorded three faculty members in quarantine at Woodland, two at South Side, Mountain View, Fairmont and Liberty Bell, and one at Cherokee. Mountain View had one member in isolation.
Johnson City Schools Supervisor of Safety and Mental Health Greg Wallace said the dashboard, which was launched earlier this month, will now update every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
Wallace emphasized the importance of preventative measures in schools as the district monitors data and helps identify people who may have had contact with an infected person.
“We wanted to do this in an effort to provide our parents with the latest information about trends in our schools,” he said in a Monday statement. “We are encouraged that our process in contact tracing and notifying our families has been effective.
“We continue to encourage our students, families and communities to wear their masks, socially distance and wash their hands as we know that COVID-19 is in our community.”
The district’s dashboard reported 54 students in quarantine, seven in isolation and 42 pending results on Sept. 10. At that time, Science Hill had 30 students in quarantine and four students in isolation. Seven of those students were pending results.
Science Hill, which has the most students out of any Johnson City school, has been a point of focus for officials, who allowed students in grades 7-12 to come back on a hybrid remote and in-person schedule.
Since Friday, the number of students in isolation at Science Hill fell by one, and the number of district students and staff in isolation went down one each.
Officials expected cases in the district when in-person classes resumed, but Wallace said the district’s safety protocol seems to be working when it comes to mitigating and tracking the spread of the virus.
“We have been able to quarantine and isolate students and staff as quickly as possible in hopes of reducing the spread in our schools,” he said. “We are also encouraged by the role our parents are playing, as they are self-identifying cases and taking the appropriate action before those cases are introduced into our schools.”
To take a look at the district’s dashboard, visit www.jcschools.org.