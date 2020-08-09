The caretakers of Oak Hill Cemetery are seeking assistance to reset dozens of old headstones, many of which are leaning or have toppled over.
Tom Manning is the chairman of Oak Hill Cemetery Friends & Volunteers, the organization that raises funds for the cemetery, and estimates the group may require about $1,500 or more to adjust the stones, adding that roughly 25-30 are in need of realignment or restoration.
“Most of this is natural causes,” Manning said. “Some of the stones are just old, and they’ve been there for 50, 60, 70 years.”
Tim McKinney, the cemetery’s owner and caretaker, said there’s actually more than 100 headstones that need at least some attention.
“If you just walk through here, up and down every row like I do when I mow, you would notice what I’m talking about,” he said.
McKinney said donations to the cemetery would help pay for cleaning products, bags of packaged concrete and adhesive to restore broken grave markers.
“The materials and the time and the labor it starts to add up after a while,” McKinney said. “And that all costs money. Donations are always down, and the cemetery always struggles because it’s so old.”
Recently, McKinney said he also hasn’t been able to attract volunteers to help with maintenance, which he believes could have something to do with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.
Manning said there are also large stones that may need to be reset with the assistance of heavy machinery.
The cemetery, which was established in 1870, is just a year younger than the City of Johnson City and serves as the final resting place for the city’s founder, Henry Johnson, and the designer of the Tennessee state flag, Col. LeRoy Reeves.
Allen Jackson, an historian with the Johnson City/Washington County Veterans Memorial Foundation, said there are also almost 90 Civil War veterans interred in the cemetery and several veterans from the first and second World Wars.
The cemetery also includes memorial markers for a couple soldiers who are buried overseas. James Crumley, one of those soldiers, fought in World War II, flying raids on oil refineries in Romania. He died when his B-24 was shot down.
“The actual headstones, even counting the Civil War, are not in a bad shape at all,” Jackson said. “Physical-wise, they’re not in bad shape, but leaning-wise, yes they do need some work on those and to be reset.”
One World War I veteran who is buried in the cemetery, George Bowman, was a cook who died of Spanish Flu.
“When they put his grave marker in, they put it into a big slab of concrete and it sunk down and actually tilted forward,” Jackson said, noting that a few years ago he tried to reset the stone. “It’s a major excavation to take that one out.”
How to donate
Checks made out to Oak Hill Cemetery Friends and Volunteers can be mailed to:
OHCF&V; C/O Thomas A. Manning Jr.; Chairman; 1209 Milligan Hwy; Johnson City, TN 37601-5501
Donations can be sent to the bank at the address below:
Oak Hill Cemetery Friends and Volunteers; Bank of Tennessee; P.O. Box 4980; Johnson City, TN 37602-4980
The cemetery also has a GoFundMe page: https://www.gofundme.com/historic-oak-hill-cemetery-upkeep.