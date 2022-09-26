Joleene Spear Broyles took a video of the landspout, which is the wispy looking cloud on the left, during a thunderstorm in western Washington County on Sunday. The cloud on the right appears to be a scud cloud.
Joleene Spear Broyles took a video of the landspout, which is the wispy looking cloud on the left, during a thunderstorm in western Washington County on Sunday. The cloud on the right appears to be a scud cloud.
A funnel cloud spotted by some residents of southern Washington County on Sunday was likely a “landspout,” a National Weather Service meteorologist said Monday, but it did not touch down.
NWS Morristown Meteorologist Andrew Moulton said they reviewed photo evidence, radar and consulted with other local meteorologists to make the determination. Moulton said what some people saw Sunday as storms passed through was a landspout, a type of non-supercell tornado that forms while a storm is still growing due to rotation near the ground and not rotation within a storm like other tornadoes do.
Landspouts are similar to waterspouts, and typically aren’t as damaging as other tornadoes when they do touch down. Moulton said there’s still a lot meteorologists don’t understand about landspouts because of how short-lived they are.
“There was no rotation in that storm,” Moulton said. “We feel pretty confident it was just a quick landspout, but it never made contact with the ground.”
That said, there were various reports of damage in the area as a result of the storm. Brightridge reported Sunday that more than 800 people lost power in Sullivan and Washington counties, though most service was restored by Monday afternoon.
The Johnson City Press’ sister paper, the Kingsport Times-News, reported nearly 4,000 Appalachian Power customers lost power during the storm, and more than 1,000 people were still without power as of Monday afternoon. Additionally, a woman in Kingsport was killed after a tree fell on her car during the storm.
“It probably didn’t last more than a minute or two, and we feel pretty confident that it didn’t hit the ground,” Moulton said of the landspout. “But, you know, there was other straight-line wind damages that caused trees (to be) downed across Northeast and East Tennessee, so that was more impactful.”
While there was no tornado, and the landspout did not touch down, it underscores the importance for people to have multiple ways to get severe weather alerts, Moulton said, and of preparing an emergency plan ahead of time. In the event of a tornado or possible tornado, people should take shelter in the innermost room of their home on the lowest level, Moulton said, noting that there’s no harm in taking shelter just in case.
“You don’t want to be figuring out in the heat of the moment the best place to go,” Moulton said.
Jonathan Roberts is a reporter and photographer for the Johnson City Press covering Health Care, Johnson City and Jonesborough. He is a member of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists, and has been with the Press since 2019.