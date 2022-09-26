A funnel cloud spotted by some residents of southern Washington County on Sunday was likely a “landspout,” a National Weather Service meteorologist said Monday, but it did not touch down.

NWS Morristown Meteorologist Andrew Moulton said they reviewed photo evidence, radar and consulted with other local meteorologists to make the determination. Moulton said what some people saw Sunday as storms passed through was a landspout, a type of non-supercell tornado that forms while a storm is still growing due to rotation near the ground and not rotation within a storm like other tornadoes do.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

 

Tags

Recommended for you