The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission visited Erwin on Thursday to present the findings of their performance review on Nuclear Fuel Services’ facility, and citizens were there to share their concerns.
The NRC assessed the performance of NFS’ nuclear fuel fabrication plant’s safety operations, safeguards and radiological controls, facility support and more from January 2021 until December 2022 and found NFS met the agency’s requirements for protecting workers, town residents and the environment.
During the meeting, NRC Fuel Facility Inspector Lindsey Cooke said during the review three severity-level four violations in safety operations were cited, and two severity-level four citations in the safeguards performance area were cited. However, no areas at NFS were identified as needing improvement.
“On the basis of these violations, the safety significance and the licensee’s corrective actions taken, the NRC determined there was no areas needing improvement in any of their performance assessment areas,” Cooke said.
NFS President Ronald Dailey said the safety of employees and of the community were important to the facility.
“NFS employees proved that they are committed to the well-being of each other, our customers, the public and the environment,” Dailey said. “ And I applaud all who supported safe and reliable operations during such a historic time as we encountered during the pandemic.”
Before the meeting, citizens led by the Appalachian Peace Education Center in Abingdon held a teach-in at The Magnolia Room in Erwin where Professor Emeritus of Northern Arizona University Michel Ketterer discussed his work testing the soil, air and water pollution in the area. Ketterer claims he has detected uranium contamination from NFS in the Nolichucky River as far as 95 miles downstream from Erwin.
“There is enough added uranium from NFS to measure a detectable deviation in the isotope ratios, even though the concentrations themselves are not very elevated,” Ketterer said. “The concentrations in the river water seem to be less than one microgram per liter, so I think they are benefiting from a lot of dilution. I’m more interested in seeing where it is going.”
Ketterer also claimed that he tested dust in the attic of a residence located roughly a mile from NFS and found enriched uranium pollution present.
Following the teach-in, the group moved to the steps of the Unicoi County Courthouse for a rally where several members addressed the crowd.
“What I’m looking for is for the Nuclear Regulatory Commission to do their jobs and regulate their industry,” said APEC member Yogev Von Kundra. “For too long they have let Nuclear Fuel Services pollute this community and leave us high and dry. And as a regulatory government agency they answer to the citizens and not the industry.”
Citizens from the activist group also spoke during the meeting and asked questions about the supposed pollution and NFS’ $400 million contract to purify and convert highly and very highly enriched uranium. Many raised concerns that the uranium would be used to create nuclear weapons.
“I am a consumer of the water in the Nolichucky watershed, and I have a personal commitment to protecting it,” said Linda Cataldo Modica, president of Erwin Citizens Awareness Network. “I also have a personal commitment to protecting humanity from the material into which the planned license amendment will allow. Or the bombs into which the planned very highly enriched uranium that will be processed by NFS if the NRC gives it the license that it’s requesting.”
Representatives from the NRC addressed the comments and answered questions during the public meeting. Representatives from NFS left before the question and answer session began.
“It’s been said on several occasions about NFS in relation to bombs. There needs to be a clarification that NFS does not possess nor do they construct weapons here at this site. They do, really, an intermediate service for a customer. They do not, any of their processes actually, do not produce a finished product.”