Nuclear Fuel Services
Officials from the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission will be in Erwin on Thursday to present the findings of Nuclear Fuel Services’ latest performance review to the public.

According to a press release, the NRC assessed the performance of NFS’ nuclear fuel fabrication plant’s safety operations, safeguards and radiological controls, facility support and more from January 2021 until December 2022 and found NFS met the agency’s requirements for protecting workers, town residents and the environment.

