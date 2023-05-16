Officials from the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission will be in Erwin on Thursday to present the findings of Nuclear Fuel Services’ latest performance review to the public.
According to a press release, the NRC assessed the performance of NFS’ nuclear fuel fabrication plant’s safety operations, safeguards and radiological controls, facility support and more from January 2021 until December 2022 and found NFS met the agency’s requirements for protecting workers, town residents and the environment.
According to a letter from the NRC to NFS President Ronald Dailey, three severity-level four violations in safety operations were cited, and two severity-level four citations in the safeguards performance area were cited. According to the NRC website, severity-level four violations are the least serious and the letter states no areas at NFS were identified as needing improvement.
The letter also states that the NRC “determined that NFS continued to conduct activities safely and securely and in a manner that protects public health and the environment.”
The NRC will host a public meeting on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at the Unicoi County Courthouse. The meeting will begin with a presentation from the NRC about the performance review and will be followed by a question-and-answer session.