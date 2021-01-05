Northeast Tennessee's daily positive test rate for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) climbed above 50% for the second time in eight days on Tuesday, as new positive tests reported in the region outpaced new negative tests.
The region's eight counties reported a near-record number of new cases for a day with fewer than 500 new tests, trailing the record total reported on Dec. 29 by 10. Testing has dropped considerably in recent weeks, with an average of 1,271.2 new tests reported per day over the past 14 days — roughly half the average of 2,536 new tests reported per day in the preceding two weeks.
On Tuesday the region reported 364 total new tests, of which 211 were positive. No county in Northeast Tennessee reported a positivity rate below 33.3%, but only two (Sullivan and Washington) reported more than 50 new tests. Both Sullivan and Washington counties still had daily positivity rates higher than 50%. Tennessee added 13,228 total new tests and a positivity rate of 20.85%.
Despite the high daily positivity rate, however, the region's seven-day rate fell from a record 27.12% on Monday. Over the past week, 26.74% of the region's tests have come back positive — the third-highest rate ever.
And while the seven-day average of new cases in the region has declined sharply since peaking in mid-December, the high positive test rate indicates the virus isn't slowing down, even if fewer new cases are being reported.
During a press conference last week, Ballad Health Chief Operating Officer Eric Deaton said he was concerned about the possibility of widespread circulation of the virus going undetected because of the testing dropoff, and urged anyone to get tested if they have symptoms.
"I think there is a concern, obviously, and we ask the people if they have any symptoms: get tested," Deaton said, cautioning that getting testing too quickly after exposure could still yield a negative test even if you have contracted the virus.
Ballad's COVID-19 hospitalizations surpass 350
Ballad Health reported more than 350 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) hospitalizations for the first time, setting an inpatient record with 361 people hospitalized with the virus.
It is the fourth consecutive day Ballad has set or tied a record for COVID-19 inpatients, increasing by 29 in that time. Tuesday's census was 12 higher than Monday's as the hospital system reported 56 new admissions — just shy of the reported high of 58 on Dec. 15. Forty-two were discharged overnight.
Of those hospitalized, 68 (+5) were in intensive care and 37 (-4) were on ventilators. Ballad also reported 22 patients awaiting test results, the third-highest total ever reported and the most since the record of 44 on Oct. 22.
There were 56 COVID-designated beds still available, down two from Monday.
Region's death toll nears 700
Northeast Tennessee counties have reported 689 virus-related deaths thus far in the pandemic — including 32 since Monday following a record month of December. Until this week, Northeast Tennessee had never seen more than 30 virus-related fatalities reported over a two-day period.
Over the past seven days, three counties (Greene, Sullivan and Washington) have reported more than 10 new deaths, with Sullivan's region-leading toll growing by 11 since Monday. The 32 reported deaths since Monday account for 55% of the weekly record of 58 between Dec. 14-20.
For comparison, Tennessee's two-day count of 242 — including a record 143 reported deaths on Monday — is roughly 40% of its weekly record of 609 from the same week.