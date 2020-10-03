Northeast Tennessee’s death toll from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) increased by three on Saturday, while the region’s positive test rate sat well above the state average.
Two of the fatalities were reported in Greene County, which led the region in total virus-related deaths at 48. The other death was in Carter County.
Although the number of active cases fell in the region, the upper eight counties had a combined positive test rate of 11.15% from 583 new tests. The statewide rate was 7.61%.
Relative to population, the region’s combined active case rate at 157.5 remained well below the statewide figure of 202.7.
Across Tennessee, the Department of Health reported 45 new deaths for a total of 2,560 since the pandemic began.
ETSU grad treating Trump
One of the physicians treating President Donald Trump for the novel coronavirus infection is a graduate of East Tennessee State University’s Quillen College of Medicine.
Dr. Sean Dooley, who graduated from Quillen in 2000, was among the physicians who addressed reporters Saturday outside Walter Reed National Military Medical Center about Trump’s condition.
Dooley, a pulmonologist, told reporters the president was in “excellent spirits.”
Northeast Tennessee by the numbers:
- New cases: 62. Total cases: 9,252.
- New inactive cases: 83. Total inactive cases: 8271.
- Net new active cases: -24. Total active cases: 804.
- New hospitalizations: 2. Total hospitalized over the course of the pandemic: 578.
- New cases among school-age children: 5.
Sullivan County, the region’s most populous county, led the eight counties in active cases at 241, followed by Washington County with 229. Relative to population, however, rural Johnson County’s 104 active cases translated to a region-high 584.9 cases per 100,000 people, compared to Sullivan’s rate of 152.9. The state considers cases inactive after 14 days based on the average period a patient remains infectious. Active cases reflect the number of new cases over the same period minus deaths.
The region's active case count has remained above 700 since the state adjusted the inactive period estimate on Sept. 2.
Sullivan reported the most new cases at 29, followed by Washington at 25. New cases were also reported in Carter (4), Greene (2), Hawkins (1) and Johnson (1). Hancock and Unicoi counties reported no new cases.
Among school-age children, three new cases were reported in Washington County. One case each was reported in Carter, Hawkins and Sullivan counties.
Tennessee by the numbers:
- New cases: 1,192. Total cases: 199,595.
- New inactive cases: 1,367. Total inactive cases: 183,533.
- Net new active cases: 220. Total active cases: 13,722.
- New hospitalizations: 32. Total hospitalized over the course of the pandemic: 8,859. Tennessee netted no gain in current hospitalizations on Saturday.