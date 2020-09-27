Northeast Tennessee reported no new deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus on Sunday while recording 108 new cases and seven new hospitalizations.
With 61 cases reaching the point considered no longer infectious, the region’s estimated active case count grew by 47 to 849. Only two of eight counties — Carter and Greene — saw their estimated numbers of active cases drop. The region’s estimated count had grown by 16 on Saturday. The state considers cases inactive after 14 days based on the average period a patient remains infectious.
Washington County continued to lead the region in both total cases (2,328) and active cases (248) after adding 31 new cases Sunday.
Relative to population, Washington County had 192.8 active cases per 100,000 people, while Sullivan County, the region’s most populous county, had a rate of 126.2. Rural Johnson County continued to lead the region at 629.9.
For the week, the region averaged 80.7 average daily new cases, compared to 100.1 for the week ending Sept. 20.
Northeast Tennessee by the numbers
- Total cases: 8,808 By county: Carter 1,177, Greene 1,161, Hancock 108, Hawkins 822, Johnson 726, Sullivan 2,197, Unicoi 289 and Washington 2,328.
- New cases: 108. By county: Carter 9, Greene 5, Hancock 2, Hawkins 10, Johnson 15, Sullivan 33, Unicoi 3 and Washington 31.
- Total deaths: 165 By county: Carter 28, Greene 44, Hancock 3, Hawkins 18, Johnson 2, Sullivan 33, Unicoi 1 and Washington 36.
- New deaths: 0
- Projected inactive cases: 7,794 By county:Carter 1,605, Greene 1,026, Hancock 102, Hawkins 717, Johnson 612, Sullivan 1,965, Unicoi 263 and Washington 2,044.
- Projected new inactive cases: 61. By county: Carter 13, Greene 9, Johnson 6, Sullivan 9, Unicoi 2 and Washington 22.
- Estimated active cases: 849. By county: Carter 84, Greene 91, Hancock 3, Hawkins, 87, Johnson 112, Sullivan 199, Unicoi 25 and Washington 248.
- Estimated net change in active cases: +47. By county: Carter -4, Greene -4, Hancock +2, Hawkins +10, Johnson +9, Sullivan +24, Unicoi +1 and Washington +9.
- Total hospitalized over the course of the pandemic: 557. New hospitalizations by county: Carter 2, Greene 1, Johnson 1, Sullivan 2 and Washington 1.
- Cases among school-age children: 868 since the pandemic began.
- New cases among school-age children: 14 By county: Hawkins 1, Johnson 2, Sullivan 2 and Washington 9.
- Positive test rate: 5.40% from 2,112 new tests.
- Relative to population, there were an estimated 166.4 active cases per 100,000 people, compared to a statewide figure of 228.6.
Tennessee by the numbers
- Total cases: 192,995. New cases: 2,104.
- Total deaths: 2,377. New deaths: 3.
- Projected inactive cases: 175,143. Projected new inactive cases: 1,099.
- Estimated active cases: 15,475. Estimated net change in active cases: +1,002.
- New hospitalizations: 49. Total over the course of the pandemic: 8,577.
- Positive test rate: 5.51% from 42.530 new tests reported.