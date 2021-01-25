Northeast Tennessee’s seven-day average for new cases hit its lowest point since mid-October on Monday, as did the region’s seven-day average positive test rate. Neither measure has increased in more than two weeks.

Across the region’s eight counties, 105 new cases were reported on Monday, bringing the region’s seven-day new case rate down to its lowest point since Oct. 18. The region saw an average of 173.28 new cases per day over the last week, and averaged fewer cases per capita than neighboring Southwest Virginia and Western North Carolina. Over the last week, Northeast Tennessee has reported 1,213 new cases.

While testing has declined overall, the region’s positive test rate trended in the right direction.

The seven-day average positive test rate declined for 16 straight days, while the region’s daily positivity rates were at their lowest point since early November over the last week. Over the weekend, the region’s daily positivity rate dipped below 10% for the first time since Nov. 2.

Tennessee’s new case rates have also fallen in recent weeks, though not as sharply as in its northeast region. As of Monday, Tennessee was averaging 3,239.42 new cases per day over the last week, its fewest since early November.

Active cases followed a similar pattern in both the state and region, with active cases at their lowest point in nearly two months for both.

Ballad’s COVID-19 hospitalizations at lowest point since October

Ballad Health’s reported COVID-19 hospitalizations fell by 21 on Monday, down to the lowest point in 89 days as hospitalizations continued to fall — down 51.8% (-187) since peaking at 361 on Jan. 5.

Since Jan. 5, Ballad’s COVID-19 inpatient census rose only four times, including Sunday’s seven-patient increase.

As of Monday, there were 174 (-21) people hospitalized with the virus in Ballad hospitals, of which 36 (-5) were in intensive care. Twenty-five (-2) were on ventilators. ICU patients were at a two-month low, while ventilator patients were tied for their lowest point since Dec. 2. There were 72 (+7) available COVID-designated beds available, with 19 admissions and 35 discharges overnight.