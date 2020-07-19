Northeast Tennessee reported a record 108 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on Sunday, besting the previous single-day mark by 23. Nearly half the new cases — 51 — were reported in Washington County.
Active cases reached 819 in the upper eight counties compared to 658 recoveries since the beginning of the pandemic. Washington County had the most active cases at 270, followed by Sullivan at 191, Carter at 120 and Greene at 107.
Deaths were steady at 13 total in the region over the course of the pandemic.
Northeast Tennessee by the numbers:
- 108 new cases in the upper eight counties for a total of 1,490.
- New cases by county: Carter 17, Greene 13, Hancock 3, Hawkins 8, Johnson 1, Sullivan 15, Unicoi 0, and Washington 51.
- No new deaths. A 13 total deaths in the upper eight counties.
- 13 new recoveries for a total of 658.
- 819 active cases in Northeast Tennessee.
- Active cases by county: Carter 120, Greene 107, Hancock 24, Hawkins 80, Johnson 14, Sullivan 191, Unicoi 13 and Washington 270.
- Two new hospitalizations were reported, one each in Sullivan and Washington. Since the beginning of the month, there have been 62 new hospitalizations reported in Northeast Tennessee, according to data from the state health department.
- Overall, the state reported 1,779 new cases, 5 new deaths and 32 new hospitalizations across Tennessee.
Novel coronavirus in Tennessee by the numbers:
- 1,779 new cases and 5 new deaths reported Sunday.
- 78,115 total cases since tracking began in March. 77,361 confirmed. 754 probable.
- A total of 843 fatalities. 812 confirmed. 31 probable.
- 613 new recoveries for a total of 44,319.
- 32 new hospitalizations for a total of 3,681 over the course of the pandemic.
- 23,630 new tests for a total of 1,196,543.