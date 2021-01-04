Northeast Tennessee reported 20 new novel coronavirus-related (COVID-19) fatalities on Monday, its third-highest single-day toll and the most since a record 25 deaths were reported on Dec. 22.

Last month the region reported 228 new COVID-related deaths, by far a record number for a month. There have been 27 deaths reported through four days thus far in January. New deaths were reported Monday in Carter (+1), Greene (+5), Hawkins (+3), Sullivan (+7) and Washington (+4) counties. A total of 677 Northeast Tennesseans have succumbed to the disease since March, with Sullivan County’s 188 the highest in the upper eight counties. Washington County (169) is the only other regional county with more than 100 deaths, though Greene County is nearing that mark with 98.

Statewide there were 143 new deaths reported, Tennessee’s second-highest single-day toll. It trails the 177 reported deaths on Dec. 17. Last week the state reported 513 new virus-related deaths, the third most it has in a single week.

State, region see active case counts rise

Active cases rose slightly in both the state and region on Monday. Statewide active cases rose by 282, while active cases in its northeast region rose by 79. For Tennessee, it is the fourth-straight day of increasing active cases, bringing its count to 74,588 on Monday — increasing by 3,607 in that time. Tennessee’s active case count is down about 5% from its Dec. 21 peak of 85,406. Active cases dropped to a low of about 71,000 before slowly rising again in recent days.

The region’s current infection count, meanwhile, has experienced a sharper drop in recent weeks — its count falling by 19.9% since peaking at 6,036 on Dec. 21.

Seven of the region’s eight counties reported a rise in active cases, though none of their counts grew by more than two dozen cases. Washington County’s 1,292 active cases lead the region, with Sullivan County (1,209) the only other regional county above the 1,000-mark.

Region’s seven-day positivity rate remains at record level

Over the last week, more than a quarter of COVID-19 tests conducted in Northeast Tennessee have come back positive, the fourth-straight day with a record high rate. Monday’s daily positivity was 28.14%, slightly below Sunday’s rate of 29.01%. It has been 63 days since the region recorded a positive test rate below 10%.

Of the counties to report new positive tests, only Carter (21.24%) and Johnson (24.39%) had rates below 25%. Over the last two weeks, Northeast Tennessee counties have reported an average of 1,278 new tests per day, about half the average in the previous 14 days (2,596).

Northeast Tennessee reports 40,000th infection

Northeast Tennessee crossed the 40,000-mark for infections on Monday, with 40,087 cases having been reported in the region’s eight counties since March. The total has doubled in 45 days after doubling from 10,000 to 20,000 in 42 days.

And while the region reported its fewest new cases in about a week, its seven-day average increased slightly to 440.4 new cases per day, the highest rate since Dec. 26. There were 265 new cases reported in the region Monday, with only Greene (+50), Sullivan (+73) and Washington (+71) counties reporting more than 50 new cases.