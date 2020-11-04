Led by Washington County’s record 136 new cases, Northeast Tennessee reported a record 384 new novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infections on Wednesday, surpassing the previous record of 379 cases reported on Friday.
Northeast Tennessee by the numbers
- 384 new cases in the upper eight counties, for a total of 15,740.
- 269 total deaths. No new deaths in Northeast Tennessee.
- 309 new projected inactive cases for a total of 12,909.
- 2,562 estimated active cases in Northeast Tennessee.
- New cases by county: Carter 35, Greene 74, Hancock -3, Hawkins 30, Johnson 11, Sullivan 88, Unicoi 10, Washington 136.
- Active cases by county: Carter 293, Greene 392, Hancock 10, Hawkins 150, Johnson 99, Sullivan 708, Unicoi 130, Washington 780.
Local data analysis
Following a record number of deaths reported on Tuesday, Northeast Tennessee reported a record number of new COVID-19 infections Wednesday, bolstered by a record number of new cases reported in Washington County, in addition to large caseloads in Greene (74) and Sullivan (88) counties. The region has reported seven days with more than 300 new cases — all of which have been reported in the past month. Each of the four highest single-day totals have been reported in the past two weeks.
Hancock County’s total case count was reduced by three to 126.
The record number of new cases came on a record testing day for the region, which reported nearly 2,700 tests, breaking the previous single-day testing record of 2,640 set on Oct. 19 by 53. Despite this, the region’s positive test rate was still well above 10%, checking in at 15.78%. Washington County, which reported the most new tests with 820, reported the highest positivity rate at 18.17%. Sullivan County also reported more than 800 new tests (812), but its positivity rate was 13.3% — third-lowest in the region.
Wednesday’s record caseload sent active cases higher, increasing in four of eight counties, though nowhere more than Washington County, which now has the most active cases in the region with 780 (+76). Overall, active cases increased by 72 regionwide. Sullivan County, the region’s previous leader in active cases, has seen its active case count fall by 98 since Monday. Only two of the region’s eight counties, Hancock and Johnson, had fewer than 100 active cases, but only Sullivan and Washington have eclipsed the 500 mark.
No new deaths were reported in the eight-county region.
Hospitalizations
Ballad Health reported a slight drop in COVID-19 hospitalizations on Wednesday, to 202 from 204 reported on Tuesday, though Ballad Chief Infection Prevention Officer Jamie Swift cautioned that those numbers don’t tell the whole story.
“It may look like the numbers are leveling off, but you have to remember we discharge patients every single day, so we may discharge 10 or 15 and have 20 new admissions,” Swift said, “so the actual number of new patients per day continues to go up.”
Of those hospitalized, 45 (+3) are in intensive care, and 24 (-1) are on ventilators. The number of patients in the ICU ties the record set over the weekend. As of Wednesday, there were 40 designated ICU beds available and floor beds were at 90.6% capacity; ICU beds were at 91.5% capacity.
Swift said the region continues to be in a bad place, and said the rise in cases is concerning for the health system. Meanwhile, Ballad Chief Operating Officer Eric Deaton said the system has seen more than 900 COVID-19 admissions in the past two months, with the system projecting nearly 300 more in the next two weeks.
“Each data point is not just a data point, but it really is a real person,” Deaton said, adding that “there are people fighting for their lives every single day, and they could possibly lose that battle.”
Deaton said Ballad is now past its initial surge plan accounting for 200 patients, and it now preparing for upwards of 300, a mark its modeling predicts could be reached by the end of December if people continue flouting public health recommendations to wear masks and social distance.
“We really look for your help in bending the curve,” Deaton said, noting that the next two weeks are “already written” but a change in behavior could help flatten the hospitalization curve later this month.
After reporting a record number of new hospitalizations on Tuesday, the region added 19 on Wednesday — tied for the second-highest total reported thus far in the pandemic. Washington County reported the most new hospitalizations with six, followed by Sullivan (+5), Carter (+4) and Greene (+4) counties. In three days this week, the region has reporting 44 new hospitalizations, just 15 shy of the single-week record of 59.
Schools
Northeast Tennessee reported 56 new cases among school-age children on Wednesday, nearly breaking the record of 60. New cases were reported in: Carter (+6), Greene (+11), Hawkins (+2), Johnson (+2), Sullivan (+12), Unicoi (+1) and Washington (+22).University School on the campus of East Tennessee State University reported no change in its active case count (two) on Tuesday, but had a one-person decrease in the number of people in quarantine (14).
Fourteen people (+0) have inactive cases. The University School dashboard does not differentiate students from staff.
ETSU
ETSU reported 35 (+3) active cases on Wednesday, along with 38 (-1) people quarantined in ETSU housing, which can include those with positive cases or awaiting test results. There are 306 (+7) inactive cases. Since Monday, 11 cases have been diagnosed.
Mountain Home VA
The Mountain Home VA reported a two-person decrease in active cases, which fell to 104 after peaking at 120 on Monday.
In total, there were 750 (+8) cases attributed to the facility, with 104 (-2) active and 610 (+10) inactive.
Cases attributed to Mountain Home reflect people tested or treated at the facility for known or probable COVID-19 infection. Mountain Home officials are not saying where the deaths or cases are concentrated, citing privacy concerns, but the cases are reflected in data released by the state daily.
Novel coronavirus in Tennessee by the numbers
- 3,445 new cases for a total of 269,802 since tracking began in March. 254,058 confirmed and 15,744 probable.
- 24 new deaths reported for a total of 3,478.
- 240,587 projected inactive cases.
- 1,537 hospitalizations as of Monday. Hospitalization data lags by one day.
- 25,442 new tests for a total of 3.74 million.
State data analysis
Another day, another new record for hospitalizations in Tennessee, which reported 1,537 as of Tuesday — an increase of 57 from the total reported on Tuesday (Monday’s numbers). That number is underreported, with 108 of 111 hospitals were reporting data for Wednesday’s report as of 3 p.m. Of those hospitalized, 459 were in the ICU and 203 were on ventilators.
The state also reported 24 new deaths on Wednesday, bringing the total since Monday to 125.
Through three days this week, the state is averaging 2,792 new cases per day, which puts it on pace to see a record number of new cases should that trend hold. Active cases rose again on Wednesday, up to 25,737 — an increase of 570 from Tuesday.