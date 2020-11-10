Northeast Tennessee reported 16 new novel coronavirus-related (COVID-19) fatalities on Tuesday, breaking the previous record set one week ago by one.
The record number of new deaths comes as the region’s hospital system reported yet another record number of COVID-19 hospitalizations, which have risen by 21 in the past two days. Statewide, there were 1,634 hospitalizations as of Monday, also a record.
Northeast Tennessee by the numbers
- 134 new cases in the upper eight counties for a total of 17,138.
- 16 new deaths in Northeast Tennessee for a total of 319.
- 378 new projected inactive cases for a total of 14,524.
- 2,295 estimated active cases in Northeast Tennessee.
- New cases by county: Carter 39, Greene 20, Hancock 0, Hawkins 13, Johnson 6, Sullivan 26, Unicoi 2, Washington 28.
- Active cases by county: Carter 308, Greene 336, Hancock 4, Hawkins 171, Johnson 87, Sullivan 634, Unicoi 120, Washington 635.
Local data analysis
Northeast Tennessee’s death toll continued to climb on Tuesday, with 16 more fatalities reported in five of the region’s eight counties — though most deaths were reported in the two most populous counties, Sullivan (+6) and Washington (+5). Carter (+2), Greene (+2) and Unicoi (+1) counties also reported new deaths. Washington County’s 83 total deaths were the most in the region, with Sullivan County following at 71. Greene County (63) was the only other county with more than 50 deaths, though every county but Hancock had recorded at least 13.
Since Nov. 1, the region has reported 71 new fatalities — 12 below the monthly record of 83 reported in September. Through 10 days, Northeast Tennessee’s death toll this month was almost equal to the total number reported in October (76) and is higher than August’s death toll of 64.
With the death toll climbing, active cases fell — down by 245 after rising by 273 on Monday. It was the most active cases have fallen in a single day to date. No county reported an increase in active cases on Tuesday, and only Hancock reported no change. Sullivan (634) and Washington (635) counties had the most active cases in the region by nearly double that of the next closest county (Greene, 336).
The drop in active cases was likely due to a drop in testing, which fell from a record of 3,300 on Monday to under 1,000 on Tuesday. Of the counties reporting positive tests, Hawkins County (9.02%) was the only county to report a positivity rate below 10%. Carter County (133 tests) had the highest positive test rate at 34.59%, with most other counties in the 12% range. Washington County reported the most new tests (266), double that of the next closest county, which was Sullivan.
Region-wide, there were 956 new tests reported, of which 14.96% came back positive.
The county health department clinics and testing sites in Northeast Tennessee will be closed on Wednesday in observance of Veterans Day.
Hospitalizations
Ballad Health reported a four-patient increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations on Tuesday, extending its record total to 217, rising by 21 over two days this week. As of Tuesday, there were 217 (+4) people hospitalized, with 41 (no change) in intensive care and 24 (-3) on ventilators. Six others awaited test results.
The region reported 11 new hospitalizations on Tuesday, bringing the total since Monday to 18 — slightly below last week’s record pace. New hospitalizations were reported in Carter (+2), Greene (+2), Hawkins (+1), Sullivan (+5) and Washington (+1) counties.
School-age children
Johnson City Schools reported 429 students and 21 staff in quarantine on Monday, which includes people who are close contacts of those who have tested positive for the virus, along with 26 students and six staff who have tested positive.
University School on the campus of East Tennessee State University reported a large spike in the number of people quarantined, up by about 20 from Monday’s count to 35, though the number of active cases dropped to one.
Regionally, there were 16 new cases reported among school age children, following Monday’s record of 62. New cases were reported in Carter (+1), Greene (+2), Sullivan (+8) and Washington (+5) counties.
ETSU
ETSU’s active case count rose by four on Tuesday up to 32, but still down from last week’s record of 46. There were 35 (+2) people quarantined in ETSU housing, which can include those infected or awaiting test results. The university has reported nine new cases so far this week.
Mountain Home VA
The Veterans Affairs facility at Mountain Home reported six new COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, bringing its toll to 42. As of Monday, there were 792 (+5) total cases attributed to the facility, of which 101 (-9) were active and 649 (+8) inactive.
Novel coronavirus in Tennessee by the numbers
- 1,979 new cases for a total of 289,749 since tracking began in March.
- 62 new deaths reported for a total of 3,672.
- 256,143 projected inactive cases.
- 1,634 hospitalizations as of Monday.
- 15,252 new tests for a total of 3.92 million.
State data analysis:
Tennessee reported another record for current hospitalizations on Tuesday, breaking Monday’s record by 81. As of Tuesday, there were 1,634 total hospitalizations, of which there were 470 patients in the ICU and 215 on ventilators, both slight increases from Monday. According to state data, there were 19% (2,138) of the state’s floor beds still available, and 12% (242) ICU beds available.
There were 62 new deaths reported statewide, the most in the last seven days.
Active cases, as in Northeast Tennessee, fell statewide but remain high at 29,934 — the second-highest total reported since Sept. 3.