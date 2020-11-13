Northeast Tennessee reported three new novel coronavirus-related (COVID-19) fatalities on Friday, bringing its toll since Nov. 1 to 85, a new record for reported deaths in a month only two weeks into the month.
The region's record number of deaths comes as the state set a new high-mark for deaths in a single week, breaking last week's record of 242 by 15 with two days remaining in the week. Hospitalizations, meanwhile, continued to rise both statewide and locally, with Ballad Health and the state reporting record numbers of COVID-19 patients. On Friday, the region also set a record for new hospitalizations with 25.
Northeast Tennessee by the numbers
- 177 new cases in the upper eight counties for a total of 17,859.
- 3 new deaths in Northeast Tennessee for a total of 333.
- 280 new projected inactive cases for a total of 15,375.
- 2,151 estimated active cases in Northeast Tennessee.
- New cases by county: Carter 28, Greene 13, Hancock 0, Hawkins 10, Johnson 3, Sullivan 104, Unicoi -1, Washington 19.
- Active cases by county: Carter 317, Greene 305, Hancock 1, Hawkins 189, Johnson 66, Sullivan 639, Unicoi 94, Washington 540.
Local data analysis
In just 13 days, Northeast Tennessee has reported 85 deaths — a quarter of its total number of deaths thus far, and a new record for deaths in a single month. On Friday, the region reported three new deaths, one each in Carter, Sullivan and Washington counties — bringing the total since Monday to 36, 13 below the weekly record of 49 set last week.
Washington County has the most reported deaths with 85, while Sullivan County has the second-highest total at 75. While only one other county (Greene, 63) has more than 50 deaths, only one (Hancock, 3) has fewer than 15.
Since Friday, there have been at least 30 deaths among residents at Northeast Tennessee nursing homes, which heavily contributes to the region's spike in deaths. Both Johnson and Unicoi have nursing home outbreaks of 11 people each, while a spike at a Washington County nursing home has led to 14 deaths since last Friday and 21 overall.
The records fell on a day in which new cases were down, with 176 reported region-wide. Sullivan County (+104), however, accounted for 59.09% of the region's new cases on Friday. Carter County (+28) was the only other county to report more than 20 new cases. Unicoi County's case count was reduced by one.
Testing, while up from Thursday, was lower than average on Friday — with 1,060 new tests reported across the region. Sullivan County reported 46.88% (497) of the region's new tests, and had a positive test rate of 16.7%. Carter County had the region's highest positivity rate at 32.14% of 84 new tests. Greene (139 new tests, 8.63% positive rate), Hancock (5, 0%) Unicoi (51, 0%) and Washington (206, 6.8%) counties reported positivity rates below 10%. Overall, the region's positivity rate was 13.96%.
Active cases fell by 107 after rising by 70 on Thursday, and are down 389 from Monday's count.
Hospitalizations
Ballad Health's COVID-19 hospitalizations rose by nine on Friday to 233, yet another new record as the amount of new cases in the region continues feeding a rise in hospitalizations. Since Saturday (the last day Ballad reported a decline in hospitalizations), Ballad's hospitalizations have risen by 22.63%.
"We plead with our community to stay home, socially distance, wash your hands and wear a mask," Ballad said on Twitter.
Despite the rise, number of critical care patients dropped significantly — with the number of people in intensive care dropping by 10 on Friday, the largest single-day drop Ballad has reported. The number of patients on a ventilator, meanwhile, is down five from its peak of 27 reported on Monday.
Northeast Tennessee on Friday reported a record number of new hospitalizations with 25, topping the previous record of 21 on Nov. 3. Since Monday, 58 people have been hospitalized in the region, the third highest single week total and only 11 shy of the record set last week.
New hospitalizations were reported in Carter (+6), Greene (+1), Hawkins (+2), Johnson (+1), Sullivan (+13) and Washington (+2) counties.
School-age children
The University School on East Tennessee State University reported a new confirmed COVID-19 case on Friday, bumping its total to three. The school also has 43 (+1) people in quarantined.
There were 23 new cases reported among school-age children on Friday. New cases were reported in Carter (+4), Johnson (+1), Sullivan (+15) and Washington (+3).
ETSU
ETSU’s active case count increased by two on Thursday to 34, with the number of people quarantined in ETSU housing also increasing by two, to 26. The university has reported 27 (+6) new cases so far this week.
Mountain Home VA
The Veterans Affairs facility at Mountain Home's active case count rose by 10 to 102 after three days of decline. As of Friday, there were 820 (+11) total cases attributed to the facility, of which 102 (+10) were active and 675 (+1) inactive. Forty-three have died.
Novel coronavirus in Tennessee by the numbers
- 3,733 new cases for a total of 300,458 since tracking began in March.
- 64 new deaths reported for a total of 3,852.
- 2,932 new inactive cases for a total of 265,459 inactive cases.
- 1,792 hospitalizations as of Thursday. Hospitalizations data lags by one day.
- 22,774 new tests for a total of 3.99 million.
State data analysis:
Tennessee reported 64 new deaths on Friday, setting a new record for deaths reported in a week with two days remaining. Since Monday, 257 Tennesseans' deaths have been attributed to the virus, 15 more than last week's record of 242.
The state's hospitalizations also continued to rise, setting a record for the fifth-straight day on Friday, increasing by 42 from Thursday's count to 1,792. Hospital capacity was up slightly on Friday, with 14% of floor beds available and 11% of ICU beds.
The record come on the same day Tennessee reported its 300,000th case, a total that doubled since late August.
Active cases were up for the third straight day on Friday, increasing to 31,147, up 737 from Thursday. That total is the second highest amount since the state's data adjustment on Sept. 3.