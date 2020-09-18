Washington County reported four new deaths on Friday as the region's death toll increased by seven, bringing the total since Monday to 19.
Northeast Tennessee by the numbers
- 165 new cases in the upper eight counties for a total of 8,065.
- 147 total deaths. Seven new deaths in NETN in Washington (+4), Greene (+2) and Hawkins (+1) counties.
- 65 new projected inactive cases for a total of 7,082.
- 836 estimated active cases in Northeast Tennessee.
- New cases by county: Carter 22, Greene 38, Hancock 1, Hawkins 11, Johnson 13, Sullivan 35, Unicoi 6, Washington 39.
- Active cases by county: Carter 94, Greene 103, Hancock 6, Hawkins 42, Johnson 179, Sullivan 153, Unicoi 27, Washington 232.
Data analysis
Five days into this week and Northeast Tennessee has already reported the third-highest weekly death toll of the pandemic. Nineteen have been reported dead since Monday. This week's death toll is only four fewer than the week of Aug. 17-23. The region set a record for new deaths last week, when 28 were reported in the upper eight counties.
Greene County (36) continues to see the most fatalities, while Washington County's (32) four new deaths pushed them ahead of Sullivan County (31) for the second-highest death toll in the region. Carter County has 27 deaths, and Hawkins County (16) is the only other county with more than two deaths.
The region also added 165 new cases on Friday, which is the most reported since the region's record-breaking day of 247 on Aug. 22. Since Monday, the region had averaged 104.6 new cases per day, an increase over last week, but still down from the week of Aug. 31-Sept. 6. Every county reported a new case of Friday, and only Hancock (+1) and Unicoi (+6) counties reported fewer than 10 new cases. Washington (+39), Greene (+38) and Sullivan (+35) each added more than 30 new cases.
As a result of Friday's increase in new cases, active cases rose by 93 — the largest single-day increase since the state health department changed the definition of a recovery/inactive case on Sept. 3. The previous record was 89 on Sept. 6. Overall, active cases are still down since the change took effect.
Washington County still has the most active cases with 232 (+22), followed by Johnson's 179 (+9) and Sullivan's 153 (+14). Greene County reported the most new active cases with 25, bringing it back above 100 estimated active cases. Projected inactive cases, meanwhile, increased by 65 to 7,082.
The region reported 1,425 new tests and an 8.79% positive test rate.
Nursing homes
Northeast Tennessee nursing homes reported 12 new deaths from last Friday, along with 41 new cases and 29 new inactive cases. There were 25 new cases reported among staff members.
New deaths were reported at Hermitage Health Center in Elizabethton (+1), Life Care Center of Greeneville (+7), Lakebridge in Johnson City (+1), Life Care Center of Gray (+1) and The Waters of Johnson City (+2).
Agape Nursing and Rehabilitation reported the most new cases with 12, followed by Signature HealthCARE of Greeneville with 11.
Hospitalizations
Hospitalizations at Ballad Health facilities remained stable for the third-straight day on Friday, increasing by one from Thursday to 78. Hospitalizations continue to remain at their lowest level in weeks, but have plateaued in recent days.
Of those hospitalized, 11 were in the intensive care unit, and eight were on ventilators. The number of patients in the ICU is unchanged from Thursday, though the number of patients on ventilators decreased by one. Both of those numbers, following the trend of hospitalizations, have been decreasing in recent weeks.
Northeast Tennessee reported three new hospitalizations on Friday, two in Sullivan and one in Hawkins.
School-age children
There were 15 cases reported among school age children on Friday: Five in Carter, four in Washington, and three each in Greene and Sullivan counties.
ETSU
East Tennessee State University reported seven new active cases of COVID-19 among 16 students and three staff members on Thursday night — the most reported by the university since it released its dashboard last month.
The number of people quarantined on ETSU housing also increased, up nine from Wednesday. ETSU updates its COVID-19 dashboard weekday evenings, and these numbers reflect totals as of Thursday evening.
Since the week of June 28, the university has reported 190 cases of COVID-19, with 171 inactive — there was no change in inactive cases from Wednesday. Since classes returned the week of Aug. 23, the university has reported 73 cases of the virus. Twelve cases have been reported since Monday, and one is considered inactive.
Mountain Home VA
Mountain Home reported a drop in active infections on Friday, back down to 31 after rising to 33 yesterday. Of the 417 total cases attributed to the facility, 365 are considered convalescent.
No new deaths were reported on Friday, and the total sits at 21.
Cases attributed to Mountain Home reflect people tested or treated at the facility for known or probably COVID-19 infection. Mountain Home is not saying where the deaths or cases are concentrated, citing privacy concerns, but did say cases are reflected in data released by the state every day.
Novel coronavirus in Tennessee by the numbers
- 2,357 new cases for a total of 180,497 since tracking began in March. 174,637 confirmed and 5,860 probable.
- 32 new deaths reported for a total of 2,196.
- 163,181 projected inactive cases.
- 735 hospitalizations as of Thursday, 88 fewer than Wednesday. Hospitalization data lags by one day.
- 38,290 new tests for a total of 2.59 million.
Analysis
Tennessee's active case count increased by about 900 on Friday, with the state's average new cases since Monday at their highest level since early August.
There have been 118 deaths since Monday, one week after a record of 213 were reported.
Drive-up testing in NET
Drive-up testing is available for free at the following sites, Monday-Friday:
Carter County: 8:30 a.m. -12:30 p.m. corner of East G St. and Holston Ave., Elizabethton, 423-543-2521.
Greene County: 9 a.m.- 1 p.m., 810 W. Church St., Greeneville, 423-798-1749.
Hancock County: 2-3 p.m., 178 Willow St., Sneedville, 423-733-2228.
Hawkins County-Church Hill: 10-11 a.m., 247 Silver Lake Road, Church Hill, 423-357-5341.
Hawkins County-Rogersville: 9-11 a.m., 201 Park Blvd., Rogersville, 423-272-7641.
Johnson County: 8:30 a.m.- 12:30 p.m., 715 W. Main St., Mountain City, 423-727-9731.
Sullivan County-Blountville: 9-11 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. on Tuesday by appointment only, 154 Blountville Bypass, Blountville. 423-279-2777.
Sullivan County-Kingsport: 9-11 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. on Thursdays by appointment only, 1041 E. Sullivan St., Kingsport. 423-279-2777
Unicoi County: 9-11 a.m., 101 Okolona Dr., Erwin, 423-743-9103.
Washington County: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., 219 Princeton Rd., Johnson City, 423-975-2200.