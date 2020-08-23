After the region’s deadliest week of the novel coronavirus pandemic, Northeast Tennessee counties went without reported fatalities for the second consecutive day on Sunday.
Since Monday, the region had recorded 23 deaths, 12 of which were reported Friday. One third of the region’s 68 deaths occurred in the week.
Although active novel coronavirus cases continued to rise in Sunday’s report, three of the eight upstate counties reported fewer current infections. Greene, Hawkins and Johnson counties reported net declines, while Hancock County’s total remained flat. The region’s two most populous counties, on the other hand, reported double-digit increases.
Northeast Tennessee by the numbers
- 104 new cases in the upper eight counties for a total of 5,723.
- 68 total deaths in the upper eight counties. No new deaths were reported Sunday.
- 57 new recoveries for a total of 2,551.
- 3,213 active cases, a net gain of 52 since Saturday.
- New cases by county: Carter 16, Greene 9, Hancock 0, Hawkins 5, Johnson 3, Sullivan 34, Unicoi 5, Washington 37.
- Active cases by county: Carter 524, Greene 486, Hancock 61, Hawkins 435, Johnson 307, Sullivan 450, Unicoi 230, Washington 820.
Data analysis
Following a record-setting spike on Saturday, the region’s reports of new COVID-19 cases fell by more than 140 on Sunday.
But with just 57 new recoveries, the net gain took current infections to a record 3,213 in the region. Washington County continued to have the highest number of both total reported cases at 1,592 and active known infections at 820. The latter increased by 20 in Sunday’s report after 37 new cases against 20 new recoveries.
Of 1,419 new tests listed for the region Sunday, 128 were positive for a rate of 9%, higher than the state total of 5.58%.
Sullivan County continued to surge in active cases, growing by 33 on Sunday. That was a far cry, however, from Saturday’s net of 152. Greene County's active case count dropped by five, Hawkins County's by six and Johnson County's by three.
Relative to population, Johnson County continued to lead the region in active known infections by far with 1,726.7 per 100,000 people. Carter County was next at 929.9. Despite its recent surge, Sullivan County still held the region's lowest rate of current infections at 285.4. Washington County's rate was 637.6, just above the combined regional rate of 629.6 per 100,000 people.
Nearly one-third of the 68 deaths in the region had occurred in Sullivan County (22).
School-age children in Northeast Tennessee
Northeast Tennessee counties reported seven new cases among ages 5-18 for a total of 581 since reporting began. New cases were reported in Carter (3), Sullivan (3) and Washington (1).
Washington County has accounted for the largest share of cases among school-age children over the course of the pandemic with 164, followed by Sullivan at 121 and Greene at 100.
Mountain Home Veterans Affairs Medical Center
The Department of Veterans Affairs reported no new cases at Mountain Home's various facilities for a total of 315. Of those, 52 remained active on Sunday. Deaths remained steady at eight.
The VA has not detailed where the cases fall among Mountain Home's facilities in Northeast Tennessee, claiming privacy concerns.
Tennessee by the numbers
- 1,854 new cases for a total of 143,937. Among the latter, 141,000 had been confirmed.
- 4 new deaths for a total of 1,567.
- 628 new recoveries for at total of 104,054 over the course of the pandemic.
- 38,316 current infections for a net gain of 1,222 since Saturday.
- 50 new hospitalizations for a total of 6,378 over the course of the pandemic.
Data analysis
Tennessee’s rate of COVID-19 positive tests was 5.7%, slightly less than Saturday’s 5.85%. Sunday was the sixth consecutive day with a rate below 8%.
Sunday's four deaths represented the lowest total since July 26 when three were reported. The single-day death toll reached a record of 61 on Friday. There had been 201 fatalities this week across the state, compared to 142 last week and 150 the week prior.
The state’s active cases continued to creep up after a recent downward trend, as new cases significantly outran recoveries. Sunday’s net of 1,222 took the total within 2,200 current infections of the record of 40,492 set Aug. 9.