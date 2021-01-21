Northeast Tennessee counties reported 21 coronavirus-related deaths on Thursday, the second time this month a one-day toll has topped 20. It was also the deadliest day in the region since Dec. 22.

Most of Thursday's deaths were reported in Greene, Sullivan and Washington counties.

Greene County reported seven, followed by six in Washington County and four in Sullivan County. Hancock (1), Hawkins (2) and Unicoi (1) counties also reported new fatalities, bringing the region's death toll past the 800 mark. Washington County's six new virus-related deaths brought its death toll to 199. Sullivan County has the highest number, 216 deaths.

After a torrid start the new year, during which new reported deaths surpassed last month's record pace, deaths in the region slowed. The past seven days averaged six deaths per day, a significant drop from the 7.85 deaths the first two weeks of the month.

Overall, the region has averaged 7.23 deaths per day this month, slightly behind December's record 7.35 average.

In addition to the new deaths, Northeast Tennessee reported its most new hospitalizations in the past three weeks. There were 15 new hospitalizations reported across seven of the region's eight counties, with Sullivan County (8) accounting for more than half of them.

NETN's active cases fall below 3,000

Declining for the fifth consecutive day, Northeast Tennessee's active case count fell below the 3,000 mark for the first time in more than a month on Thursday, and new inactive cases continue to outpace new cases.

Six counties in the region reported a decline in active cases, four of which saw declines of 20 or more. Hancock (+3) and Johnson (+1) counties were the only ones to report an increase in active cases. Washington (-56) and Sullivan (-36) reported the largest declines, though both continue to lead the region in active cases with 736 and 792, respectively.

As of Thursday, there were 2,892 (165) active cases in the region.

Tennessee identifies first cases of U.K. COVID-19 variant

Two cases of the more-contagious U.K. novel coronavirus variant have been identified in Tennessee, one of more than 20 states to confirm cases of the variant since it was first detected in the U.S. last month.

The variant, known as B.1.1.7, is a strain of the novel virus first identified in September and blamed for Britain's recent surge in cases that prompted its most recent lockdown on Jan. 4. Researchers estimate the variant is about 50% more transmissible, though there's no evidence the virus itself is more deadly.

Bill Christian, a spokesperson for the Tennessee Department of Health, confirmed that at least two cases of the variant have been detected in the state and confirmed by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"Viruses constantly change and new variants are expected to occur over time," Christian said. "This does not change our response to COVID-19 in Tennessee, but serves as a reminder of the need for continued vigilance and practice of simple actions we can all take to prevent further spread of COVID-19: wash hands frequently, limit gatherings, maintain social distance, wear a mask in public and get vaccinated when you qualify to do so."

Christian did not say where in the state the new variant had been found.