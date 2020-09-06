Northeast Tennessee’s novel coronavirus (COVID-19) active case estimate increased by 10.14% on Sunday, as new cases outgained projections for those considered no longer infectious.
No new virus-related fatalities were reported in the region, keeping the death toll at 100.
The upper eight counties added 141 new cases, taking the week’s average up to 114.3, the region’s highest since the week ending Aug. 16. Last week’s average was 74.3.
More than half of those new cases, 71, came from remote Johnson County.
With an estimated 89 new inactive cases, the number of projected active cases increased by 52 to 967. Sullivan County, the region’s most populous county, held the highest total, followed closely by Washington County.
Only Unicoi County reported a net reduction with one fewer active case.
For the second day in a row, the upper eight counties reported four new hospitalizations.
From 1,021 new tests, the region’s positive test rate Sunday was 14.79%, up from 8.35% on Saturday and well above Sunday’s statewide rate of 9.45%.
Statewide, the Department of Health reported 1,764 new cases, one less than Saturday’s new case total. The state had reported 164,126 cases over the course of the pandemic.
The department reported three new deaths statewide, the lowest total since July 12, when three deaths also were reported. For the week ending Sunday, there were 118 deaths across the state. That brought the number of COVID-19-related fatalities in Tennessee to 1,865 since reporting began. This was the eighth consecutive week with more than 100 COVID-19 deaths in the state.
NE Tennessee by the numbers
- Total new cases: 141. By county: Carter 12, Greene 10, Hancock 1, Hawkins 7, Johnson 71, Sullivan 19, Unicoi 3 and Washington 18.
- Total cases: 7,152. Carter 992, Greene 926, Hancock 99, Hawkins 698, Johnson 506, Sullivan 1,856, Unicoi 238 and Washington 1,837.
- Projected active cases: 976. By county: Carter 139, Greene 146, Hancock 3, Hawkins 51, Johnson 104, Sullivan 259 Unicoi 24, Washington 241.
- Projected active case change: 89. By county: Carter 1, Greene 4, Hancock 1, Hawkins 5, Johnson 68, Sullivan 11, Unicoi -1 and Washington 0.
- Total projected inactive cases: 6,085. By county: Carter 829, Greene 761, Hancock 94, Hawkins 634, Johnson 401, Sullivan 1,571, Unicoi 213 and Washington 1,582.
- Projected new inactive cases: 52. Carter 11, Greene 6, Hancock 0, Hawkins 2, Johnson 3, Sullivan 8, Unicoi 4 and Washington 18.
- Total deaths: 100. By county: Carter 24, Greene 19, Hancock 2, Hawkins 13, Johnson 1, Sullivan 26, Unicoi 1 and Washington 14.
Both regionally and statewide, the levels of cases classified as active have fallen dramatically since Thursday because of a change in the model for recovery to a shorter time frame. The state does not directly follow individual positive cases, except in deaths and hospitalizations, but calculates inactive cases based on a statistical model of when patients no longer are expected to be infectious. The standard is now a 14-day window.
Cases among school-age children
Of 141 new cases reported in Northeast Tennessee on Saturday, 11 were reported among ages 5-18. Since reporting began, the region has had 693 total cases in the age group.
New cases by county: Carter 2, Greene 1, Hawkins 3, Johnson 1, Sullivan 2 and Washington 2.
Hospitalizations
Sunday’s new hospitalizations: Greene 1, Sullivan 1 and Washington 2. Since Monday, there have been 48 new hospitalizations, 11 shy of the single-week record of 59 set the week ending Aug. 9.
Total hospitalizations over the course of the pandemic: 450. By county: Carter 69, Greene 65, Hancock 11, Hawkins 50, Johnson 14, Sullivan 141, Unicoi 12 and Washington 87.
East Tennessee State University
As of Sunday afternoon, ETSU had reported a total of 17 cases in isolation and nine people quarantined in campus housing. A total of 137 cases were listed as recovered, of which 113 were among students and 24 were among faculty and staff. The university’s website states that the report reflects confirmed cases of people tested through the ETSU University Health Center, as well as cases self-reported by members of the campus community. It defines recoveries as people who have recovered from a positive COVID-19 test since July 2 and have since completed the CDC-recommended return to work or school.
Quillen VA Medical Center, Mountain Home
The number of active cases attributed to the Veterans Affairs facility at Mountain Home remained steady on Sunday with 46 active cases.
In addition to the active cases, there were 311 inactive cases for a total of 372. Fifteen patients had died. The VA has not broken down cases by Mountain Home’s various clinics in the East Tennessee area.
Tennessee by the numbers
- Total new cases: 1,764.
- Total cases: 164,126.
- Projected active cases: 16,902.
- Projected active case change: 785.
- Total projected inactive cases: 144,383.
- Projected new inactive cases: 976.
- New deaths: 3.
- Total deaths: 1,865.
- New hospitalizations: 20.
- Total hospitalizations: 7,296.
The week’s statewide average daily new caseload grew to 1,573 on Sunday, up from 1,311 last week.