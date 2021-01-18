It has been 43 days since Northeast Tennessee last saw fewer than 200 new novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in a single day, and 55 days since that number was lower than 150.

On Monday, the eight-county region reported 119 new infections — the fewest since Nov. 24, a day the state only reported a limited number of cases due to a processing issue. Not counting that day’s total, Monday’s 119 new cases were the fewest reported since Nov. 17. No county reported more than 30 new cases on Monday, with Greene and Sullivan counties tied for the most at 29.

It was a similar story statewide, as new cases were at their lowest point since Nov. 25. Tennessee added 2,430 new cases on Monday.

Both the state and region also saw their seven-day averages for new cases reach their lowest points since November, with the region’s rate of 259.1 new cases per day over the last week its lowest since Nov. 12. The statewide rate of 4,336.4 new cases per day was the lowest average since Nov. 30.

And while part of this recent decline can be attributed to testing, which dropped dramatically in recent weeks, the region’s seven-day positive test rate also took a downward turn since peaking at 27.17% on Jan. 9. In the 10 days since, the region’s rate dropped to 17.23% — the lowest rate since Nov. 16th’s rate of 17.01%. Anything above 5% rate, however, is considered high.

Ballad’s hospitalizations continue to fall

In just one week, Ballad Health’s COVID-19 inpatient count fell by 94 — a 27.7% decrease. Since peaking at 361 on Jan. 5, hospitalizations were down more than 32%.

As of Monday, the hospital system was treating 245 (-4) COVID-19 patients in its facilities, of which 58 (-1) were in intensive care and 33 (-3) were on ventilators. Both the number of ICU and ventilator patients decreased in the last week, though they both remained relatively stable. The number of ICU patients remained between 58-59 for the last four days, while the number of ventilator patients hovered in the 30s for the last five days. Monday’s ventilator patient census was the lowest reported since early December.

There were 98 (+4) COVID-designated beds available on Monday.

No new deaths reported in region

Northeast Tennessee counties did not report any new virus-related deaths on Monday, the first time since Jan. 2 no new deaths have been reported in the eight counties. Over the last seven days, 36 deaths were reported in the region — a sharp decline from the 58 reported in the previous seven days.

Carter (9) and Sullivan (9) counties accounted for half of the region’s deaths in the last seven days.

Sullivan County (211) had more than a quarter of the region’s 771 deaths, while Washington County (191) had about 24.8% of the region’s deaths. Carter (112) and Greene (108) were the only other counties with more than 100 reported deaths.