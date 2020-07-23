Tennessee reported a record number of new COVID-19 fatalities — 37 — on Thursday, while Northeast Tennessee saw its active case count surpass 1,000 for the first time.
Northeast Tennessee by the numbers
- 99 new cases Thursday in the upper eight counties for a total of 1,841.
- New cases by county: Carter 25, Greene 6, Hancock 4, Hawkins 7, Johnson 2, Sullivan 32, Unicoi 2 and Washington 21.
- 14 total deaths in the upper eight counties. No new deaths reported on Thursday.
- 39 new recoveries for a total of 784.
- 1,043 active cases in Northeast Tennessee.
- Active cases by county: Carter 184, Greene 130, Hancock 38, Hawkins 99, Johnson 16, Sullivan 204, Unicoi 20 and Washington 352.
- Average number of cases per 100,000 over the last two weeks: Carter 21.91*, Greene 12.41*, Hancock 35.76, Hawkins 10.44, Johnson 4.02, Sullivan 14.03*, Unicoi 8.40 and Washington 17.17*.
* = County in the red zone, indicating significant community spread.
Data analysis
Northeast Tennessee crossed the 1,000 active case threshold for the first time on Thursday, with Washington and Sullivan counties accounting for 53.3% of the region's active cases. Add Carter County to that, however, and the number jumps to 70.9% for the three counties.
Cases remain down from Monday's record-shattering total, though the region is still on pace to top its weekly new case record set last week. Through four days, the region has reported 351 new cases — 64% of last week's total. Northeast Tennessee is averaging 87.75 cases per day this week.
The region reported a record number of new tests on Thursday, though that is the result of a data error from yesterday when the total number of negative tests was lowered by more than 1,200.
In a statement to the Press, the state health department said they “encountered a data anomaly that erroneously removed some lab observations, which was reflected as a decrease in negative lab results in some counties,” and that the error was fixed last night.
There was a record number of recoveries reported on Thursday, though 56% of the region's cases remain active. There have been 784 recoveries, with Sullivan County reporting 279 of them.
No new deaths were reported in the upper eight counties.
Hospitalizations
Ballad Health had 65 COVID-19 patients hospitalized on Thursday, with another 36 patients under investigation. There are 16 people in intensive care, and nine on ventilators. The number of patients hospitalized dropped by five, while the number of patients on ventilators and in intensive care dropped by four and three, respectively. The number of patients under investigation is at a record-high.
There were six new hospitalizations reported in Northeast Tennessee of Thursday, two in Hawkins and Sullivan counties and one each in Hancock and Washington counties. A total of 24 people have been hospitalized in Northeast Tennessee this week — three shy of the record set last week. There have been 84 new hospitalizations reported in July.
Pastors call on Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee to take stronger action
A group of Tennessee pastors called on Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee to take stronger action to stop the spread of COVID-19 on Thursday, with one pastor calling for the implementation of a statewide mask mandate, saying "there are too many people who are willing to sacrifice the health and welfare of others just so they don't have to feel uncomfortable in a mask."
"We need your leadership, governor, to mandate the wearing of masks social distancing," said Rev. Dr. Autura Eason-Williams, "not either or — we need both and.
"We need you to lead," Eason-Williams later said.
Another pastor speaking on the Zoom call, Rev. Matt Steinhauer, said the state needs "a real plan orchestrated by a real leader that will protect the health and safety of every citizen."
"We need a leader and a plan that will guide us through short-term sacrifice, so that we can return to long-term vitality in our economy, our education, our spiritual and social relationships," Steinhauer said. "Bill Lee, are you the governor willing to shun political pressures and make bold and effective and statesman-like decisions for just such a time like this?"
Washington County Detention Center inmate tests positive
The Washington County Sheriff's Office announced on Wednesday night that an inmate had been hospitalized with COVID-19. Inmates who had contact with the person are isolated and being monitored for symptoms, and sheriff's employees who had contact with the inmate are in quarantine.
The release did not say whether those who had contact with the infected person would be tested, and it's unknown if other inmates and employees will be tested for the virus, or if widespread testing had already taken place. A request for comment from the Sheriff's Office was not immediately returned on Thursday.
Schools
The Tennessee Department of Health added a new data set on Thursday showing the number of school-aged children (5-18 years old) who have tested positive for COVID-19 by county. Washington County has the most in Northeast Tennessee with 60 confirmed cases, while Sullivan has 38, Carter 27, Greene 21, Hawkins 14, Hancock 10 and Johnson six. Unicoi County is one of only two counties in the state to not record a single case among school-aged children.
Carter saw the largest increase, with eight new children testing positive. No other county saw an increase larger than three, which was reported in Sullivan County.
Carter, Greene, Sullivan and Washington counties remain in the red threshold for reopening schools, according to some school districts' reopening plans, while other counties remained in the yellow. Johnson County is the only county still in the green.
Nursing homes
Yesterday, Christian Care Center of Bristol announced they had 53 active cases of COVID-19 among residents and staff, with five residents hospitalized. There have been three fatalities and 36 recoveries.
State officials visited the facility this week to inspect the center, review policy and procedures and interview staff members. According to data from the Tennessee Department of Health, CCCB has 120 residents — there have been 66 cases among residents, and 26 cases among staff members. Admissions to the facility have been suspended amidst the ongoing outbreak.
“Christian Care Center of Bristol cherishes and loves all our residents. families and staff,” yesterday's statement said. “We are grateful to all of our 122 amazing caring staff members (heroes and angels) who give so much including working the necessary overtime to cover for our current 13 co-workers who are in quarantine and continue to provide the care for our residents. We are looking forward to several staff members to be recovered and out of quarantine later this week and back to work. Our hearts go out to our area hospitals and other care providers who are also facing many difficult challenges in dealing with Covid-19 in our area.”
Agape Nursing and Rehabilitation in Johnson City reported a positive test among its residents on Tuesday, though further testing determined that to be a false positive. Earlier this month, a staff member tested positive and has since recovered.
Mountain Home VA
The Veterans Affairs facility at Mountain Home reported a new death and two additional cases on Wednesday, with 54 active cases and 60 recoveries.
Of the active cases, 48 are veterans and six and employees. Almost 90% of all cases have been veterans.
The Mountain Home VA has facilities across East Tennessee, and the VA website does not state a breakdown of cases by facility or county.
Novel coronavirus in Tennessee by the numbers
- 2,570 new cases for a total of 86,987 since tracking began in March. 86,117 confirmed and 870 probable.
- 37 new deaths reported for a total of 925.
- 109 new hospitalizations for a total of 4,016 over the course of the pandemic. As of July 22, there were 1,049 people hospitalized with COVID-19, along with 416 more listed as pending.
- 32,122 new tests for a total of 1,295,115.
- 1,913 new recoveries for a total of 51,661.
Analysis
The 37 new deaths reported on Thursday are the most ever recorded in a single-day, surpassing the previous record of 27 back in June. Nine-hundred and twenty-five Tennesseans have now lost their lives due to COVID-19.
The state also reported a second-straight day with 109 new hospitalizations, which is a single-day record. There are 1,049 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state, and another 416 under investigation.
The day's 2,570 new cases is also the second-highest single-day total, though this week remains slightly off pace from last week's record number new infections, 16,155. There have been 8.872 new cases reported this week, an average of 2,218 new cases per day — 54% of last week's total.
There are 34,401 people currently infected in Tennessee, a record.