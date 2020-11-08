Tennessee averaged a record 2,918 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for the week ending Sunday, a week that also saw a record number of virus-related fatalities.
The previous record for new cases was set the week ending Oct. 25 with an average of 2,692. After a record 5,071 new cases were added Saturday, the state reported 3,636 new cases Sunday.
With Sunday’s five additional deaths, the state concluded the week with 242 new fatalities, surpassing the record set the week ending Oct. 25 (224) by 18 deaths.
None of the new deaths was in Northeast Tennessee, keeping the region’s death toll at 297.
Tennessee on Sunday also reached 27,438 active cases, its second-highest total since officials reduced the period cases are considered infectious Sept 3. The state considers cases inactive after 14 days, and active cases reflect the number of new cases over the same period minus deaths.
Active cases increased in five of eight Northeast Tennessee counties on Sunday, as the total increased by 60 from Saturday to 2,267 across the region. After adding 57 cases Sunday, Washington County had the region’s highest active case count at 657, followed by Sullivan County at 624.
Sullivan had the most new cases Sunday with 88.
Northeast Tennessee ended the week with a total of 69 new hospitalizations, 10 more than the previous record set the week ending Aug. 9.
Northeast Tennessee by the numbers
- Total cases: 16533. New cases: 233
- Active cases:2267. Net change in active cases: 60.
- Inactive cases:13,969. Cases reaching inactive status: 173.
- Positive test rate: 8.76% from 2,704 new tests.
- Total deaths: 297. New deaths: 0.
- Hospitalizations: 822 over the course of the pandemic. New hospitalizations: 7.
- Cases among school-age children: 1,765 over the course of the pandemic. New cases: 36.
Tennessee by the numbers
- Total cases: 282,851. New cases:3,636.
- Active cases: 27,438. Net change in active cases: 1,975.
- Inactive cases: 25,0818. Cases reaching inactive status: 1,656.
- Positive test rate: 9.63% from new tests 36,024.
- Total deaths: 3,595. New deaths: 5.
- Hospitalizations: 10,678 over the course of the pandemic. New hospitalizations:33
- Current hospitalizations: 1,490. Net change from Saturday: -22.