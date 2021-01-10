The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) killed 75 people in the region this week and infected 2,939 as it continued to spread through the community.
The seven new deaths attributed to the virus Sunday by the Tennessee Department of Health ended a week with the highest death toll in the eight-county region since the start of the pandemic. This week's 75 deaths topped the previous deadliest week, Dec. 14 to 20, by 17.
Since March, 732 deaths in the region have been attributed to the virus.
Statewide, Tennessee also reported its deadliest week yet, with 760 people dead.
Ballad reports second-highest number of new admissions as COVID-19 inpatients fall
Ballad Health reported 114 COVID-19 deaths in its coverage area in the last seven days.
The 337 virus-positive patients in its facilities is an increase of one from Saturday. The 62 COVID patients in intensive care on Sunday remained level from the day before, and the 38 patients on ventilators was one lower.
Active cases on the rise
Northeast Tennessee's active cases continued an upward trend Sunday, increasing by 103.
There were 5,260 identified active cases, the highest since Dec. 23. Washington County (1,390) and Sullivan (1,343) reported the highest number of active cases in the region.
Hawkins County reported the most new cases (99) and new active cases (66) on Sunday.
Two counties' active case counts decreased, Carter, which fell by three, and Sullivan, which lost 15.