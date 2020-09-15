Three more Northeast Tennesseans — two in Greene County and one in Washington County — have died of the novel coronavirus, bringing the region's death toll to 134.
Northeast Tennessee by the numbers
- 89 new cases in the upper eight counties for a total of 7,764.
- 134 total deaths. Three new deaths in NETN: Two in Greene County and one in Washington County.
- 102 new projected inactive cases for a total of 6,868.
- 762 estimated active cases in Northeast Tennessee.
- New cases by county: Carter 2, Greene 8, Hancock 1, Hawkins 2, Johnson 49, Sullivan 7, Unicoi 2, Washington 18.
- Active cases by county: Carter 92, Greene 84, Hancock 6, Hawkins 24, Johnson 173, Sullivan 150, Unicoi 23, Washington 210.
Data analysis
Northeast Tennessee reported three more COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, with fatalities reported in Greene and Washington counties — the same as reported on Monday. So far, there have been six virus-related deaths reported this week: Four in Greene County and two in Washington County.
In total, 134 people in the region have died of COVID-19 — 33% of which have occurred since Aug. 31.
The region also reported 89 new cases of COVID-19, though the estimated active case count fell by 16. Every county, except for Johnson (+43), reported a decrease in active cases, with Greene's estimated active case count falling by 21. Washington County (210) still has the most active cases, followed by Johnson (173) and Sullivan (150). No other county has more than 100 active cases.
Projected inactive cases, meanwhile, rose by 102, bringing the total to 6,868. About 88% of the region's cases are estimated to be inactive.
Northeast Tennessee counties conducted 825 new tests, and had a positive test rate of 6.30%. Johnson County, which reported 55 new tests, had a positive test rate of 18.18%.
Hospitalizations
There were 86 COVID-19 hospitalizations across the Ballad Health system Tuesday morning, an increase of three from Monday.
Of those hospitalized, 10 were in intensive care and eight were on ventilators. The 10 ICU patients is the fewest the health system has reported since it began releasing a daily scorecard on Aug. 5.
Since Friday, the number of patients in the ICU has dropped by five, while the number on ventilators is down one, overall. There were 11 people awaiting test results on Tuesday morning.
There were eight new hospitalizations reported on Tuesday, with six in Greene County alone. Two others were reported in Sullivan County.
School-aged children
The number of Northeast Tennessee's school-age children diagnosed with COVID-19 increased by four on Tuesday, with Washington County accounting for all the new cases.
ETSU
East Tennessee State University reported one new case of COVID-19 Monday night, though its active case count held steady at 12.
Of the 179 cases reported by the university since June 28, 167 are considered inactive. There were 28 people in isolation in on-campus housing as of Monday evening, as well. which could include positive cases, those awaiting test results or people who’ve been exposed to an infected individual.
Last week, ETSU reported 20 new cases, nine of which are considered active. Since classes returned the week of Aug. 23, ETSU has reported 62 cases of COVID-19 — with 50 considered inactive.
ETSU updates its COVID-19 dashboard weekday evenings, and these numbers reflect totals as of Monday evening.
Mountain Home VA
Two new COVID-19 deaths were attributed to the Veterans Affairs Facility at Mountain Home on Tuesday, the 20th death so far. Three deaths have been reported this week, and nine have been reported since Sept. 1.
Estimated active cases were steady from Monday, holding at 34. In total, Mountain Home has had 405 total cases attributed to it, and 351 are considered inactive or convalescent.
Mountain Home is not saying where the deaths or cases are concentrated, citing privacy concerns, but did say cases are reflected in data released by the state every day.
Novel coronavirus in Tennessee by the numbers
- 957 new cases for a total of 175,231 since tracking began in March. 169,839 confirmed and 5,338 probable.
- 30 new deaths reported for a total of 2,127.
- 762 hospitalizations as of Monday, 35 more than Sunday. Hospitalization data lags by one day.
- 22,384 new tests for a total of 2.51 million.
- 158,660 projected inactive cases.
This story will be updated with new figures for cases among school-aged children, new hospitalizations and the region's positive test rate. The state's data sets were delayed Tuesday afternoon due to a technical issue.