Vaccine Information

All Tennessee counties are now vaccinating those 70 and older, with all counties currently in phase 1b of vaccination.

Not sure if you're eligible? Tennesseans can determine their vaccine eligibility and request an appointment by visiting https://bit.ly/2YcVMcT and highlighting their county of residence. Additionally, you can call (866) 442-5301 for more information.

To register for a vaccine, visit https://vaccinate.tn.gov/?fbclid=IwAR0knpx20VvUUio5DXYJEQKYtNAS5byxwor4xSqpCL_LajG28XI5YkXROec.

The Sullivan County Regional Health Department is vaccinating people on a first-come, first-serve basis at the Bristol Motor Speedway Dragway, Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. while supplies last. Check https://bit.ly/3a6ZVoc for the latest information and to pre-download and fill out the vaccine paperwork.