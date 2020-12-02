Northeast Tennessee reported 359 new novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases on Wednesday, along with eight more deaths, as the region’s hospital system prepares to suspend all non-emergent surgeries in anticipation of a surge in cases and hospitalizations.
Through three days this week, the region has already reported 68 new hospitalizations and is on pace to break the single week record of 93 reported last month.
Northeast Tennessee by the numbers
- 359 new cases in the upper eight counties for a total of 24,336.
- 8 new deaths in Northeast Tennessee for a total of 436.
- 383 new inactive cases for a total of 21,223.
- 2,677 active cases in Northeast Tennessee.
- New cases by county: Carter 47, Greene 26, Hancock 4, Hawkins 17, Johnson 13, Sullivan 126, Unicoi 17, Washington 109.
- Active cases by county: Carter 336, Greene 369, Hancock 40, Hawkins 224, Johnson 69, Sullivan 745, Unicoi 123, Washington 771.
Local data analysis
Northeast Tennessee's active case count fell for the second-straight day on Wednesday, dropping the region’s count to 2,677. Active cases, however, fell in three of the region’s eight counties — but rose by a combined 25 in the other five counties. Greene County reported the biggest decline in active cases, which fell by 30.
Testing was down again on Wednesday, with 1,284 new tests reported after back-to-back days with more than 2,000 new tests in the region, including a record total on Monday. Of the 1,284 new tests, 27.96% came back positive, with Carter (42.74%), Sullivan (42.27%) and Washington (35.49%) posting positivity rates above 35%. Sullivan County (317) reported the most new tests, followed by Washington (293) and Greene (214), which reported the second-lowest positivity rate in the region at 10.75%.
No county was below 10% for daily positivity.
There were eight new deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee on Wednesday for a total of 436. New deaths were reported in Sullivan (+3) and Washington (+5) counties. Two deaths were removed from Carter County’s death toll, which is why Wednesday’s total is only six higher than Tuesday’s.
Hospitalizations
Ballad Health announced on Wednesday that they will suspend all non-emergent/elective procedures for 30 days beginning on Monday in anticipation of a surge in novel coronavirus-related hospitalizations in the coming weeks. New models from Ballad project that there could be upwards of 500 patients hospitalized with the virus by the end of the year, and estimate there could be more than 430 new hospitalizations across Ballad’s 21-county service area in the two-week period between Nov. 29-Dec. 12.
“The rapid increase we saw over the weekend with the number of cases both tested and in the hospital — those don’t even include the Thanksgiving numbers,” said Ballad Health CEO Alan Levine during a press conference on Wednesday, “so we’re obviously very concerned about the capacity issues, but we’ve got to be proactive. We’d rather be proactive and move now to redeploy staff as opposed to having it hit our front door and not be prepared for it.“
Levine said the decision to cease elective procedures takes a toll on patients who are having their surgeries canceled, staff who are being redeployed and the hospital system itself. Levine noted that Ballad will likely close some of its clinics to redeploy staff to help with the anticipated surge as well.
”There’s a lot of different things that are happening internally as we prepare for what we believe could be the worst case scenario,” Levine said. “Like anything, you hope and pray for the best and you plan for the worst, and that’s what our team has been doing.”
As of Wednesday, Ballad had 261 (-16) inpatients, of which 47 (-4) were in intensive care and 25 (-5) were on ventilators. There were four others awaiting test results. Capacity for floor beds was at 93.6%, while ICU capacity was at 92%. Deaton said there were only about 13-14 ICU beds designated for virus patients still available. The system reported 45 available COVID-19 beds still open as well.
There were 15 new hospitalizations reported in Northeast Tennessee on Wednesday, bringing the total since Monday to 68 — just 25 below the single-week record of 93 reported in early November. New hospitalizations were reported in Carter (+5), Greene (+1), Sullivan (+7), Unicoi (+1) and Washington (+1) counties.
School-age children
There were 50 new cases reported among school-age children in the region, with cases reported in Carter (+10), Greene (+2), Hancock (+2), Johnson (+3), Sullivan (+16), Unicoi (+2) and Washington (+15).
ETSU
East Tennessee State University reported three new active cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, affecting nine students and three employees. Since Monday, there have been 12 cases reported, an increase of six from Tuesday. There were 29 (no change) people quarantined in ETSU housing, which can include those who have tested positive or are awaiting results.
Mountain Home VA
The Mountain Home VA’s active case count decreased by eight on Wednesday after remaining at a record level for back-to-back days. As of Wednesday, there were 1,165 (+21) total cases attributed to the facility, of which 184 (-8) were active and 929 (+29) were inactive.
Fifty-two (no change) have died.
Novel coronavirus in Tennessee by the numbers
- 4,099 new cases for a total of 384,285 since tracking began in March.
- 50 new deaths reported for a total of 4,688.
- 5,984 new inactive cases for a total of 342,115 inactive cases.
- 2,473 hospitalizations as of Tuesday. Hospitalization data lags by one day.
- 22,685 new tests for a total of 4.57 million.
- 37,482 active cases.