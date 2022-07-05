BLOUNTVILLE — Students in the engineering design technology program of study at Northeast State Community College had an outstanding results at the national SkillsUSA competition in Atlanta, Ga. during the week of June 20-25. Along with the good news is that most of the students will be back for another year at Northeast State next year and for state and national SkillsUSA competition.
The students qualified for the national competition after each won gold medals in state competition in Chattanooga during the spring. Their instructor Daniel Arnett accompanied them to Atlanta. This is Arnett’s first year of teaching at Northeast State, but he has many years of experience in SkillsUSA. He previously taught at Hampton High School, where his students won many gold medals in SkillsUSA state competition throughout his years at the school.
The highest finish by a Northeast State student in this year’s competition was silver medalist Laura Franklin. She finished in second place in job interview. “It was pretty exciting, but I was super scared” Franklin said about the contest.
Franklin is a graduate of David Crockett High School and graduated from Northeast State this spring. She has already got a part time job at Wilson and Associates in Johnson City. Franklin will enroll at East Tennessee State University in the fall. She plans to continue working part time at Wilson and Associates while pursing her studies. Franklin said she is still trying to decide whether to focus her studies on surveying or computer science.
Hannah McSwain won the bronze medal in extemporaneous speaking in the national competition. As the name for the event implies, McSwain did not know what topic she would be asked to speak on prior to her appearance. She could not polish a speech, but McSwain still work hard in preparation, including studying the SkillsUSA handbook. McSwain is a graduate of Dobyns-Bennett High School and will graduate next spring.
Mayce Wood finished in fourth place in job skills demonstrate A. She is a graduate of Dobyns-Bennett High School and she will graduate from Northeast State next spring.
Zack Oliver gave Northeast State another fourth place national finish. His award was for technical drafting. Oliver is one of two finalists who studied under Arnett at Hampton High School. He is on pace to graduate from Northeast State in December. Silver medalist Franklin won’t be around for next year’s competition. Arnett said Oliver may pursue another major and be back for another year of competition.
Macon Barden finished 13th in the nation in architectural drafting. He is the other student who studied under Arnett at Hampton High School. He will gradate from Northeast State next spring.
One student I the electrical program of study also placed in the national competition. Noah Maxwell finished 8th in electrical wiring.
Arnett said this has been the best representation he has had in national competition. “These are fine young people,” Arnett said. “Their work ethic is beyond measure.”