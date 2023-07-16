BLOUNTVILLE — Northeast State Community College made a big impression on a national stage recently when several students racked up top five finishes in the SkillsUSA national competition in Atlanta.

The highest place was reached by Mayce Wood, who won the silver medal for her second-place finish in Job Skill Demonstration A. The other high finishes were by Connor Ford, who finished fourth in the nation in technical drafting; Justin Cornett, who finished fourth in the nation in computer programming; and Macon Barden, who finished fourth in the nation in architectural drafting.

