This photograph was taken last month in Atlanta, during the SkillsUSA national competition. In the front row (from left to right are: Dr. Donna Farrell, dean of technologies at Northeast State; Mayce Wood, national runner-up in Job Skill Demonstration A; Hannah McSwain, 2023 Job Skill Demonstration A Assistant and 2022 Skills USA national bronze medalist in Extemporaneous Speaking. Back Row (from left to right): Daniel Arnett, engineering design instructor; Connor Ford, 4th Place,Technical Drafting; Macon Barden, 4th place, Architectural Drafting; Ray Acker, Northeast State Community College SkillsUSA advisor; John McKeen, computer science (programming) instructor; Justin Cornett, 4th place computer programming.
Northeast State Community College graduate Mayce Wood holds up the silver medal she was awarded at the SkillsUSA national competition last month, where she was national runner-up in the Job Skills Demonstration A competition. Wood is still excelling. She was recently hired by Holston Glass, where she broke the glass ceiling by being hired as the first female draftsman for the company, which began in 1945.
Contributed/Northeast State Community College
BLOUNTVILLE — Northeast State Community College made a big impression on a national stage recently when several students racked up top five finishes in the SkillsUSA national competition in Atlanta.
The highest place was reached by Mayce Wood, who won the silver medal for her second-place finish in Job Skill Demonstration A. The other high finishes were by Connor Ford, who finished fourth in the nation in technical drafting; Justin Cornett, who finished fourth in the nation in computer programming; and Macon Barden, who finished fourth in the nation in architectural drafting.