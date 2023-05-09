BLOUNTVILLE — A lot of talented and accomplished students will be graduating from Northeast State Community College today, but there are four who have been proclaimed state champions who are not finished making their mark at the school.

Macon Barden, Justin Cornett, Connor Ford and Mayce Wood will be leaving campus as the reigning state champions in the SkillsUSA state competition, held April 16-19 in Chattanooga. Even after graduation, the four are still eligible to represent their school in the upcoming national competition to be held next month in Atlanta.

