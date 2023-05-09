The 2023 graduating class at Northeast State Community College has four students who won state championships in last month’s SkillsUSA state competition. The four champions are (from left): Macon Barden, architectural drafting; Connor Ford, technical drafting; Justin Cornett, computer programming; and Mayce Wood, job skills demonstration A.
Northeast State Community College graduates Macon Barden and Mayce Wood show off their dual medals won in 2022 and 2023 SkillsUSA state competition. Barden won back to back championships in architectural drafting and Wood won back to back championships in job skill demonstration A.
The 2023 graduating class at Northeast State Community College has four students who won state championships in last month’s SkillsUSA state competition. The four champions are (from left): Macon Barden, architectural drafting; Connor Ford, technical drafting; Justin Cornett, computer programming; and Mayce Wood, job skills demonstration A.
Northeast State Community College graduates Macon Barden and Mayce Wood show off their dual medals won in 2022 and 2023 SkillsUSA state competition. Barden won back to back championships in architectural drafting and Wood won back to back championships in job skill demonstration A.
BLOUNTVILLE — A lot of talented and accomplished students will be graduating from Northeast State Community College today, but there are four who have been proclaimed state champions who are not finished making their mark at the school.
Macon Barden, Justin Cornett, Connor Ford and Mayce Wood will be leaving campus as the reigning state champions in the SkillsUSA state competition, held April 16-19 in Chattanooga. Even after graduation, the four are still eligible to represent their school in the upcoming national competition to be held next month in Atlanta.
Winning state championships and graduating from community college are certainly events that these four will cherish for the rest of their lives; for two of them, it is something they have accomplished before. Wood and Barden are repeat champions, having won gold medals at the state SkillsUSA competition in 2022 as well as 2023. Barden has won the architectural drafting competition for the past two years, while Wood has twice won the job skill demonstration A competition. Cornett won the state SkillsUSA competition in computer programming this year, and Ford won this year’s technical drafting competition.
The four state champions have their immediate futures locked in.
Wood is the only one who will be immediately entering the workforce. She is in training at Holston Glass in Kingsport, where she has already made her mark. She is the first female draftsman hired by the company, which was founded in 1945. Wood said she is learning the business from company leaders like Danny Jones and company President Bruce Ratliff. Wood graduated from Dobyns-Bennett High School.
After winning her first state championship a year ago, Wood went on to finish fourth in national competition. “It felt great to finish that high last year, but I am hoping one of us can win the national championship this year,” Wood said.
Barden will be returning to Northeast State next fall. The following year, he will be enrolling at East Tennessee State University, where he will be in the civil engineering program. He will graduate from the program at Tennessee Tech University in Cookeville. Like Wood, Barden is hoping for a high finish in the national competition this year. He finished 13th in the nation last year. “It is good to be going back, and I hope to improve.” Barden is a graduate of Hampton High School, where he also competed in SkillsUSA state competition, earning a third place bronze medal to go with the two gold medals he won at Northeast State.
Ford will be enrolling at Milligan University in the fall, where he will be in the mechanical engineering program. Wood, Barden and Ford were students of Daniel Arnett, instructor of engineer design technology at the school. He previously taught drafting, architecture and engineering design at Hampton High School, where he also taught many SkillsUSA state gold medalists. His students at both the high school and postsecondary level have now claimed 62 state championships in SkillsUSA and Technology Student Association competition. Wood said of Arnett: “I just want to thank him for all of his support. He really believes in us.”
Cornett will be enrolling at ETSU in the fall in the computer science program. He also plans to continue his studies at ETSU in the master’s program. His adviser at Northeast State is John McMeen. Cornett is a graduate of University High in Johnson City.
In addition to the four gold medalists, Northeast State has seven other medalists in the state competition, four earning silver for second place and three winning bronze for third-place finishes. Three of the silver medalists were teammates in welding fabrication. They were: Caleb Bradburn, Asa Lewis and Steven Green. The other silver medalist was Noah Maxwell for electrical construction wiring.
The bronze medalists included Cody Vines and Trevor Eller in additive manufacturing, and Katherine Cannon in job skill demonstration.
Donna Farrell, dean of the Technological Division at Northeast State, said, “I am proud of the accomplishments of these students. These results can provide big opportunities and will open doors for them.”
Jeff McCord, president of Northeast State said the students are an example of the high calibre of students attending the institution. “We are very thankful they allowed us to be a part of their journey.”