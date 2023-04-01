ELIZABETHTON — The main branch of the Northeast Community Credit Union will soon be getting a lot bigger.
Plans to build a nearly duplicate addition to the two-story building at 980 Jason Witten Way are nearing completion. The date for groundbreaking is to be determined.
“This project has been in the planning stages for nearly a year and is getting off to a very productive start,” said Teresa Arnold, chief executive officer and president of the credit union. Arnold said the expansion is driven by the growth of the credit union in recent years. “It is not unusual to see people waiting in our lobby to talk to our loan officers or account officers,” Arnold said. “The increased member traffic and related transaction processing clearly requires additional space for our operations.”
Arnold said the expansion will also provide additional room for the credit union’s electronic banking operations and also provide more convenience in the form of additional drive-thru lanes. Arnold said nowadays many people open accounts online and conduct much of their business remotely. She said when it comes to more personal things, such as buying a car, borrowing for a home, or investing hard-earned money, most prefer having a knowledgeable “live” person to talk to.
Arnold said that in addition to the expansion, the original building on the site will go through remodeling. It will result in more offices to assist credit union members in the original building, while the operational side of the credit union will shift to the new building. “At Northeast Community Credit Union, we will continue giving area residents and small businesses the very best options available. She said Northeast is the healthiest credit union in the region. “People trust us and feel confident turning to us, and we’re honored to serve them.”