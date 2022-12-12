Then 1st District Congressman Phil Roe attended the opening of the first high school branch of Northeast Community Credit Union at Unaka High School in Elizabethton in 2019. Roe was greeted by the original staff of student workers at the branch. Roe said students needed more financial literacy in their education.
ELIZABETHTON — Northeast Community Credit Union continues to demonstrate its faith in the next generation by maintaining branches in two high schools in the community. The credit union began its outreach by opening the “Ranger Station” branch in 2019 at Unaka High School and opened the “Cyclone Branch” at Elizabethton High School in 2021.
For the credit union and the students, the branches serve several purposes. It helps the credit union in its drive to advance financial literacy. Students receive encouragement to develop practical saving and spending plans, and gain hands-on experience in mastering the financial concepts they learn in class, such as what debt is all about and other personal financial concepts.
The branches are staffed by students and employees of Northeast Community Credit Union.
The experience learned by the student workers in the high school branches is another valuable hands-on experience the students are gaining. The branch offers hands-on training in customer service, information security, financial transactions and more. The credit union reports that former student workers have come back to express thanks, saying the experience made a big difference in their ability to get subsequent jobs.
Students are selected to work the in-school branches through an actual interview process that also includes individual feedback to help students prepare for future job interviews. For many of these students, it could be the first time they have ever experienced a real job interview.
In addition to the work experience, the students working in the branches can also earn community service credits required for scholarships and gain work skills that will help them at workplaces in their future.
“The post-secondary job market is competitive and Northeast Community Credit Union is providing our students a chance to get ahead in the sector of finance and banking with the support of their friendly staff,” said Jon Minton, principal at Elizabethton High School.
“Our partnership with NCCU has allowed our students to learn and apply skills in a real-world scenario. Once students learn about finance through our core curriculum at EHS, the mobile branch gives them the opportunity to build on their knowledge and gain experience that otherwise wouldn’t be available to them,” Minton said
The school branches are open a few hours each week. Students learn to conduct financial transactions and take part in various training exercises led by Northeast personnel. The training exercises are planned to coincide with classroom lesson plans so the students can gain real life experience about business, customer service, economic systems, how to make and stick to a budget, and more.
Along with all the skills and training the students receive, the branches also bring extra convenience to students and staff in the schools.
“Having access to your account in a pinch is nice,” said Teresa Taylor, Unaka High School assistant principal. “It is very convenient for faculty, staff and students to have access to their money here at school if they need it. I have used it several times myself, which has saved me a trip to town for money. Students and staff can deposit money or withdraw money from accounts, or set up new accounts from the school. It is a very nice feature provided to the schools.”
Teresa Arnold, Northeast Community Credit Union president and chief executive officer, said the establishment of these in-school branches was a group effort involving school staff, Northeast’s board of directors and the credit union staff. She said Northeast is one of only a few credit unions east of Nashville that have created in-school branches.
“Giving students this advantage as they start their adult lives and careers is a definite plus for them, their families, and our whole community,” Arnold said. “Sound judgment, common sense, and strong financial principals are important to making wise choices. We’ve seen how conservative choices impact personal resources as well as the health and well-being of our community. We appreciate another opportunity to make a positive impact by helping students be better prepared for the workforce.”