Then 1st District Congressman Phil Roe attended the opening of the first high school branch of Northeast Community Credit Union at Unaka High School in Elizabethton in 2019. Roe was greeted by the original staff of student workers at the branch. Roe said students needed more financial literacy in their education.

ELIZABETHTON — Northeast Community Credit Union continues to demonstrate its faith in the next generation by maintaining branches in two high schools in the community. The credit union began its outreach by opening the “Ranger Station” branch in 2019 at Unaka High School and opened the “Cyclone Branch” at Elizabethton High School in 2021.

For the credit union and the students, the branches serve several purposes. It helps the credit union in its drive to advance financial literacy. Students receive encouragement to develop practical saving and spending plans, and gain hands-on experience in mastering the financial concepts they learn in class, such as what debt is all about and other personal financial concepts.

John Thompson covers Carter and Johnson counties for the Johnson City Press since 1998. He grew up in Washington County and graduated from University High and East Tennessee State University

