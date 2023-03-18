Northeast Community Credit Union

Watauga Valley Art League President Thomas Gaetano (left) accepted a donation from Northeast Community Credit Union on Friday to become the first official sponsor of the league's Canvas sponsorship to support summer workshops. Holding the enlarged check with Gaetano are Teresa C. Arnold, chief financial officer of Northeast Community Credit Union, and Larry Knott, WVAL membership director.

 By JOHN THOMPSON jthompson@johnsoncitypress.com

ELIZABETHTON — Northeast Community Credit Union has renewed its support for art in the community and the Watauga Valley Art League and took the next step by purchasing the first of the WVAL’s official sponsorship package to support art education in the Tri-Cities.

Thomas M. Gaetano, president of the Watauga Valley Art League accepted a $250 donation from the credit union, which makes the credit union the first official sponsor of the league’s Canvas Sponsorship which supports summer workshops.

Reporter

John Thompson covers Carter and Johnson counties for the Johnson City Press since 1998. He grew up in Washington County and graduated from University High and East Tennessee State University

