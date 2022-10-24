This photograph of the signing of the original charter for the Elizabethton Teachers Credit Union. The identity of the two signers is a bit of a mystery. Teresa Arnold, president of Northeast Community Credit Union said "Honestly, nobody we've asked over the past few decades seems to know. It's supposedly Mr. Armstrong and a representative of the Tennessee Department of Financial Institutions, which granted the charter."
Today, Northeast Community Credit Union has modern branches in Elizabethton, Johnson City and Roan Mountain, but it began in the office of the secretary to the Elizabethton superintendent of schools 70 years ago.
Northeast Community Credit Union
Bill Armstrong and Northeast Community Credit Union former chief executive officer Kathy Campbell at the 1998 National Credit Union Chairman of the Year ceremony.
ELIZABETHTON — Although it started 70 years ago as a humble organization to help low-paid teachers of the Elizabethton City School system, Northeast Community Credit Union has grown into successful financial institution, providing financial services and community outreach to the region.
Northeast Community Credit Union was chartered in October 1952 as Elizabethton Teachers Credit Union. Then Elizabethton City School Superintendent Mack Pierce and eight of the city’s school teachers, including Northeast Community Credit Union Director emeritus Bill Armstrong, set out to create the foundations of the new credit union.
“At the time, teachers were paid very small amounts, usually averaging about $40 a month, and were not paid in the summer as they are now,” Armstrong said. “When it came time to finance their dreams, the educators of Carter county did not have many options available to help them reach their own personal financial goals.”
To say the credit union had a humble beginning is an understatement. It operated out of the secretary’s office in the Elizabethton City School administration building. The superintendent’s secretary would take deposits from the teachers a few days a week, write them in a ledger, and keep records of transactions.
“The teachers would make deposits as they could, sometimes just a few dollars, but they were working to reach their own goals and to help give the credit union a solid start,” said NCCU board member Kathy Campbell, who was the first full-time manager of the credit union.
These savings transactions provided enough for the credit union to issue its first loan to one of its original members. John Large, one of the eight teachers at the beginning, was issued a loan for $200 to buy a new washer and dryer for his home.
Elizabethton Teachers Credit Union stayed in its first home for many years and continued using ledger books and calculators for record keeping until 1983, when it became the smallest credit union in business at the time to take its operations online to a computer system. The credit union continued to grow and eventually found a new home in downtown Elizabethton. The charger was changed to allow membership to employees of over 70 local businesses.
In 1996, the name was changed to Northeast Community Credit Union to better reflect the composition of its membership. Membership was open to anyone who lived, worked or worshipped in Carter County. One year later, the main office at 980 Jason Witten Way was completed, and in one more year the staff at the credit union was double. Soon, three new branch offices would be opened in Elizabethton, Johnson City, and Roan Mountain.
“We have a rich history of service and look forward to a bright future as we continue that tradition. We will always try to find a way to help people, and we will always consider their best interests first,” Teresa Arnold NCCU president and cheif executive officer said.